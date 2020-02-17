Royal Trauma: Kate Middleton Reveals Being 'Terrified' After Important Moment

To say that Kate Middleton is the epitome of "bouncing back" after pregnancy is an understatement. Even after giving birth three times, the Duchess of Cambridge still managed to look glamorous as soon as he stepped out of the hospital.

While other moms are in their sweat pants and maternity pads while sporting a messy hair bun, the 38-year-old future Queen was fully made-up -- wearing fancy clothes and smiling like there is no excruciating pain that happened inside the labor room.

Prince William's drop-dead gorgeous wife did it not just do it once, but three times to all of their three children, namely Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1). Kate even received a major backlash for looking perfectly elegant and beautiful even after giving birth.

Moms said that Kate's appearance during press photocalls is beyond unrealistic and unachievable for some women who just pushed a human being out of their bodies.

But despite looking elegant a few hours after giving birth, did you know that the Duchess actually felt terrified facing the thousands of photographers waiting to see the new members of the royal family?

In her most candid interview to date, the mother of three opened up about having mixed emotions every time she steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital for the traditional royal baby photocall when she gives birth.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher's "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, Kate confessed to being terrified to face the photographers during her first photo opt upon welcoming Prince George back in July 2013.

"What was it like knowing that so many people outside, after you've given birth and you're in your little cocoon with your new family, what's it like?" Giovanna asked.

To which, Kate frankly replied: "Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying; I'm not going to lie."

The Duchess of Cambridge admitted that while she knows the importance of the photo calls and understands that having a baby with the future heir to the throne is something that they should share to the public, they still felt a whirlwind of emotions during their first-ever photo opt.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions," Kate added.

And while she barely recalls her first night with Prince George and despite getting an overwhelming first day as a new-mom, Kate relates to what other moms feel when they hold their newborn child for the first time.

"Amazing, amazing. It is extraordinary, as I've said. How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary actually. And he was very sweet," Kate said.

"And also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy boy," she added.

The Duchess of Cambridge also revealed what they felt about the iconic car seat moment of Prince William.

"We were like 'What do we do?... in a swaddle?' 'How's this supposed to work?" Kate added before they even practiced baby care with a doll at home before giving birth.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles