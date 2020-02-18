Royal Headache: Queen Elizabeth II Facing Another DEVASTATING Divorce in Family

The royal family is facing another divorce. This time, it is the son of the late Princess Margaret, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and his wife of 26 years, Serena.

A spokesperson told CNN that the two have already reached an "amicable" decision to end their marriage.

"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family," the spokesperson said.

David and Serena wed in 1993 and share two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

A source told The Daily Mail that the divorce is going to be tough for David and that everyone is surprised.

"Even if things weren't perfect between them, they are both family-oriented. Their main focus now is their children and remain a family unit even if they are no longer living together as a couple," the source furthered.

David Armstrong-Jones is one of the two children the late Princess Margaret had with her husband and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon, who died in 2017.

When David was born in 1961, he was fifth in line to the throne. Now, he is currently 21st.

David and his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, have long been close to the Queen and their royal cousins -- even more so since the death of their parents.

Lord Snowdon is a furniture maker and was previously the boss of the top auction house Christie's, according to The Sun. He is currently living abroad, although he also has a flat in Kensington.

Another Royal Split

The Snowdons are the second royal couple in a week to announce a marital split.

Last week, Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips announced he and his wife Autumn were separating after 12 years of marriage.

The couple said in a statement last week that the separation was sad but amicable. They plan to share custody of their daughters, Savannah and Isla.

42-year-old Phillips is the only one of the Queen's eight grandchildren to divorce so far, while three of the monarch's four children had marriages that ended in divorce.

Queen's Reaction

When Queen Elizabeth II heard about the news, she was reportedly saddened, as per The Daily Mail.

The royal family is going from bad to worse after two divorces were announced in recent days involving the Queen's grandson and nephew.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward said that Her Majesty "struggles" so much with the idea of divorce that she tends to offer advice to couples who are having a hard time with marriage.

Seward told OK Magazine, "I think the Queen feels it's all too easy to get divorced now. She used to say, 'just wait two years and see if you can make it work.'

Because of these recent divorces, the Queen will reportedly be banking on the strength of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage to remain upbeat about the latest string of events.

"Thankfully, she has William and Kate. If she didn't have them, I think she might say to herself, 'Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it comes to nothing,'" Seward added.

