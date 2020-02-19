Billie Eilish Breaks Down at Brit Awards: 'I've Felt Very Hated Recently!'

Being able to release an album, get songs on the Billboard chart, and make history by winning major awards at the age of 18 is undoubtedly a whole lot of experience for Billie Eilish. Compared to the life of youngsters of the same age, Billie's newfound fame could not be considered as normal.

With all the fame, money, and luxuries accompanied by her stardom, it looks like the "Bad Guy" singer is living the time of her life. However, popularity does not always come as a prize, as it could also be a curse.

With that said, it seems like Eilish's success is slowly taken its toll on her mental health.

During the 2020 BRIT Awards last Tuesday, Billie did not only got the chance to perform her new song "No Time To Die," but she was also hailed as the Best International Female Solo Artist. Another addition to the prestigious trophies she has received in roughly three years in the music industry.

The award was presented to Billie by her fellow pop icon, Melanie Chisholm, popularly known as "Sporty Spice" from the phenomenal 90s all-girl group Spice Girls.

However, during her speech, Billie could not help but get emotional and revealed what she really feels about the negative effects of the enormous fame she is getting right now.

"I wanted to say something that I was thinking like two seconds ago," Billie said, addressing fans and fellow artists at London's O2 Arena.

"I've felt very hated recently," she revealed as she tries to hold back the tears from her eyes.

At the edge of breaking down, the pop star expressed her gratitude to the fans who came to support her.

"And, when I was on the stage, and I saw you guys all smiling at me... It genuinely made me wanna cry. And I wanna cry right now, so thank you," she said, ending her speech with a flying kiss and a bow.

Billie's revelation about feeling hated came after she opened up about dealing with social media and how she stopped reading comments on her Instagram to avoid hate comments which are already affecting her mental health.

"I stopped reading comments fully," Eilish told BBC Breakfast, revealing she just stopped the habit two days before the interview.

"It was ruining my life. It's weird. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

The "Ocean Eyes" singer went on to say that the internet is now full of trolls who are making funny memes and comments that can somehow be offensive.

The teenage singer said that as much as she wanted to use social media to stay in touch with her fans, the haters and mean commenters have ruined that opportunity for her to connect with her supporters.

"I still try to like fan posts. If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them. They're people, they're me. They're like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off," she explained.

