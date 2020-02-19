Khloe Kardashian Is So Over Tristan Thompson, Cheating Scandal: What's Next?

Rumors about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together are circulating, and yet neither has confirmed nor denied it.

However, those close to the two said that they are not back together, but they are doing great as parents to their child.

Moving Past Jordyn Woods

Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, and although they are not together as a couple, they are trying their best to be good parents.

With that said, it sure looks like they have both moved on from the cheating scandal.

A year has passed since the scandal involving Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson circulated, and a source told People that Khloe Kardashian has put everything behind her.

"She has worked very hard to move past all the negativity," the source added.

It was in February 2019 when reports about Tristan hooking up with Kylie Jenner's friend came out. Although Woods adamantly denied having sex with Thompson and even proved it by taking a lie detector test on camera, the cheating scandal ended Woods' friendship with Jenner.

It also led to Khloe finally calling it quits with Thompson, who was already caught cheating with another woman while Khloe was pregnant with their child.

Although the breakup took a toll on Khloe, she tried very hard to maintain an amicable relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter True.

Focused on Co-Parenting

"Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn't care about anything else," the People source added. "She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life."

Despite the rumors about the two of them getting back together and the efforts that Tristant showed to win her again, the relationship that they have at the moment is not romantic at all.

The source said that Khloe and Tristan are not back together, saying that "at the moment, this is not something that Khloe is interested in. But she's happy that they are getting along just fine."

In an Instagram post in December, Khloe insisted that she has found forgiveness for both Jordyn and Tristan. "I have moved on found forgiveness, and wish you only happiness and joy," Khloe wrote.

As for Woods, a family friend shared that she has also tried her best to move on from the controversy. Jordyn feels like she has already said what she needed to say.

Getting Back Together

Fans of Koko and Tristan remain hopeful that after forgiveness, the two will find themselves in reconciliation.

The two have been caught being very sweet with each other, which is why people think that they are back together for good. If ever Khloe gives him another chance, will Tristan be faithful this time? Or will history repeat itself?

One that is certain now and in the future is that Tristan and Khloe will make sure that their daughter feels all the love she deserves from both of them -- be it as a couple or just good friends.

