Royal Billionaires: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Earn A LOT With This!

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped back as senior royals, got rid of their prestigious titles, and said goodbye to the luxuries of a working royal, but their newfound private life may lead them to hit a billion-dollar jackpot.

How? Well, all they have to do is to grace a banking event, look good as they usually do, give some speech, and viola -- instant billionaires!

Apparently, business leaders and banking executives are lining up to work with Prince Harry and Meghan. As a banking insider puts it, these influential people are in a "gold rush" to collaborate with the ex-royals.

Billionaires reportedly have Meghan and Harry's name on their wishlist to play a starring role in the World Economic Forum, which will take place in Davos, Switzerland next year.

The annual World Economic Forum is an event where the world's wealthiest and most influential people gather to talk about their contribution to improving the world through engaging business, political, and academic efforts to shape global agendas.

"Harry and Meghan have set a clear path to work with big banks and corporate giants as well as doing altruistic work with charities," the banking insider told Mirror.

However, the source said that while the mix of billionaires, influencers, and celebrities is the perfect target audience for the couple, it will surely raise eyebrows within the royal circles.

"It has echoes of other royals criticized for touting themselves to the highest bidder, and all becomes rather tawdry," the source added.

Meanwhile, a public relations expert claimed that if Meghan and Harry decided to accept the offer to be WEF's guest of honor, they could actually earn a fortune!

According to PR expert Mark Borkowski, the 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan could make a whopping one billion dollar pound if they play their cards wisely and only speak to the right delegates and sign corporate deals and ambassadorship roles.

"This does not surprise me at all," Borkowski told the publication.

The possibility of Meghan and Harry speaking at the WEF event next year came after their first joint appearance since "Megxit" at an event hosted by U.S. banking giant JP Morgan in Miami.

While experts claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to associate themselves with the bank is a big mistake due to the company's relation with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, they still reportedly earn an appearance fee between $500,000 to $1 million.

After the said appearance in Miami, Prince Harry is said to be having discussions with the multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Page Six reported that the Duke received a proposal deal with Goldman Sachs, which includes attending a speaking engagement that will be broadcasted on the company's YouTube channel.

Could Meghan and Harry bite into these lucrative offers from billionaires and banking giants? After all, they need another source of income after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly banned them for using the Sussex Royal brand in any of their future affiliations, regardless if its a charity event or not.

