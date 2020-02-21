Lana Del Rey Cancels UK, Euro Tour Because of Scary Illness

It is no surprise that Lana Del Rey became a big name in Hollywood. From having chart-topping albums and numerous awards, the singer, songwriter and record producer has definitely paved her way to success.

Unfortunately, the "Young and Beautiful" artist was forced to cancel her imminent U.K. and European Tour due to her health conditions.

In a statement, Lana apologized and said that the "unspecified illness" had caused her to lose her voice.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice." Del Rey shared, per Independent U.K.

The 34-year-old singer added that her doctor has advised her to take four weeks off at the moment, forcing her to cancel her tour. She was initially scheduled to perform in Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam on February 21, followed by a show at London's O2 Arena on the 25th and ending the eight-date tour at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany on March 3.

"I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well," Del Rey sharded.

Del Rey's "The Norman F^&%*g Rockwell Tour" kicked off on September 21, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. She performed the following month in du Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Glastonbury Festival

Lana Del Ray has already confirmed that she will be performing in one of the biggest festival concerts Glastonbury along with Diana Ross, Paul McCartney, Aerosmith and Taylor Swift.

According to Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis, "I'm very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it's her only UK festival, which is even better."

NME Best Album in the World

"The Norman F^&%*g Rockwell Tour" is Lana's fifth concert tour in support of her sixth studio album which was released in 2019.

Just a few days ago, (February 12 to be exact), she received an award for Best Album In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London. The said album won over records by Tyler the Creator, Stella Donnelly, Slipknot and Billie Eilish.

In her acceptance speech, Lana thanked the fans for their undying support for her music.

"Thank you so f$%^&*g much. I cannot tell you how much this award means to me," Lana exclaimed. "You've supported me since 2011, put me on my first cover in London... Honestly, I was thinking about it, and without you guys, I don't even know how much music I'd be making."

Aside from her recent award, Del Rey has six Grammy nominations, including 2019 album and song of the year for "Norman F$%^g Rockwell," best pop vocal album for "Lust of Life," 2015 album of the year for "Beauty Behind the Madness", 2013 best pop vocal album for "Paradise," and best song written for visual media for "Young and Beautiful".

Song of the Decade

With her enchanting dreamy pop voice and tragic romance songs, Del Rey has captivated the hearts of millions of listeners.

In line with this, she won the highly coveted "Song of the Decade" in Q Awards for her song "Video Games." It was released in 2012 for her second studio album "Born to Die."

