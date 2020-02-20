Prince Harry Might Leave Meghan Markle, Will Beg to Return to Palace, Analyst Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step back as senior members of the royal family, even if it means losing their royal titles and everything they worked hard for over the past few years.

Their intention is to pursue a more independent life while seeking to be more financially independent, too. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex admitted that they want to create a different track for them with a more progressive role in the royal family.

However, according to an analyst, such decision might do more damage than good and might push them to regret it

The Struggle of The Royal Life

Before they made their shocking announcement earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan have received a lot of criticisms, especially from the British press.

Because they are under the public's eye almost all the time, the two have struggled to meet everyone's expectations. It did not help that they have been often compared to the well-loved royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, despite their desire to live a more private life for themselves and for their son baby Archie, royal expert and analyst Daniel Wild thinks otherwise. The Director of the Institute for Public Affairs predicted that the Duke of Sussex will soon realize that he made the wrong decision and will want to come back to the royal fray.

In his interview with Sky News Australia, Wild insisted that the question is not about whether Prince Harry would want to come back. "Rather, it is about how long he can go for?"

The royal expert believes that it will only go on for a few years before their sparkle will fade away and reality will sink in.

"Really, at the end of this, there are a lot of celebrities who are hypocrites to fighting climate change, and there are no greater hypocrites than Harry and Meghan wanting to be away from everything 'royal," Wild said.

The royal expert added that he suspects "Prince Harry will be begging the royal family to take him back" in the next coupole of years.

A Mere Tantrum?

Andrew Bolt, host of The Bolt Report, suggested that Prince Harry will put an end to his "tantrums" in a few years and will want to rejoin the royal family. However, it is not really about reconciliation. "Rather, the Duke will be driven back by his sense of duty," Bolt added.

"Despite his tantrum, Prince Harry is the kind of man that is linked to his duty," Bolt furthered, via Express News U.K.

"I know he doesn't like that he is the second son, the second heir to the throne because at some point it is awkward, but one day he will miss his duty."

When Prince Harry and Meghan made their decision public, everyone knew that all the couple wanted is to continue living their lives away from the scrutiny of the public and the media. They wanted to live life as normal as they possibly can. Money is not really an issue, but they know they have to work to be able to continue their advocacies.

Goodbye Sussex Royal

Unfrotunately for the royal couple, the brand that they hoped could help them build a life outside of the royal family has been stripped off them.

Reports say that the Queen has banned the couple from using the term "royal" in all their future endeavors. The Palace reported that the Queen, as well as the other members of the royal family, thought that the term "Royal" in their branding no longer represent them as they turned their backs on the responsibilities that came with being royal.

As the couple is still in the process of transition, discussions of their future plans are still on the way. This includes their use of their "SussexRoyal" brand.

