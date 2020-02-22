Royal Shock: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Admits Defeat to the Queen With THIS!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle successfully conquered all the hurdles thrown at them in the past few years. However, this time, they declared defeat in their battle with Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Royal Highness indeed had the last laugh when she learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thought they could still enjoy the luxuries they had before they departed from the royal family.

To give the royal couple a final massive blow, the Queen blocked them from using and applying for a trademark for the "Sussex Royal" brand -- which was the couple's attempt to capitalize on the monarchy.

Instead of resisting the Queen's orders to get what they want they officially leave on March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan withdrew their trademark applications for the "Sussex Royal" brand.

Prince Harry, Meghan DEFEATED!

According to the couple's spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer plan to use the "Sussex Royal" brand after the Spring of 2020.

"Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed," the representative stated.

Before the announcement, the royal family website unveiled the rule regarding the usage of the Royal and Royal Residences names, which included the requirement for everyone to seek the Queen's or relevant members' approval.

Moreover, it was noted in the rule that trademark examiners will decide whether the application for a trademark "has been made in bad faith."

The detailed directive came after news came out that Meghan allegedly told her friends that no one could "legally" stop them from using the brand name despite Queen's disapproval.

"Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry," a source told Mail Online.

Sussexes Don't Need It Anymore?

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew their trademark application, Piers Bracher, a PR expert, told The Times that the royal couple does not need to use the word "royal" anymore in any future businesses outside the monarchy.

The deputy managing director at Four Communications believes that even if they drop the word "Royal" from their brand name in the future, it will not impact the value because they are already popular enough.

"They are very well known and liked in the United States. If I were them, then the sensible thing to do would be to take off that word voluntarily," Bracher said.

He also noted that instead of the brand helping them, it was the royal couple who supported the brand to reach its highest value.

Bracher went on and compared the brand names of the Cambridges and the Sussexes to John Lewis (a classic and reliable department store) and Marmite (a famous British spread), respectively.

"By creating the Marmite brand, they've made something more powerful, which will irritate a lot of other people, including his brother," the marketing expert concluded.

Whatever brand name they will use after the Spring of 2020, royal watchers need to wait and see. One thing is for sure though, it will not have the word "Royal" in it.

