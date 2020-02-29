Royal Mistresses: Did Prince Charles Really Had Another Affair Aside From Camilla?

Prince Charles' infamous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles became one of the most-talked royal infidelities in history. However, the Duke of Cornwall seemed to have had another mistress aside from her.

The unfaithful story of Prince Charles became too shameful that even Princess Diana herself outed the truth about his ties with Camilla -- the heir to the throne's true love throughout his life. The infidelity also became the cause of the downfall of the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage.

However, as it turns out, Prince Charles has dated another woman while he was with Camilla.

Who Was the Other Woman?

In 2017, the Town & Country magazine revealed that Prince Charles allegedly spent time with numerous women in the past, though the Palace strongly denied it. One of the said women included Dale "Kanga" Tryon, a "close friend" of the prince.

Kanga allegedly became Camilla's rival in winning Prince Charles' affections at one point.

Although she was married to the Prince of Wales' close friend, Lord Anthony Tryon, the public knew that they were having a long-time affair after Prince Charles referred to her as the "the only woman who ever understood him."

"That was never substantiated, and Tryon was careful to publicly deny any saucy rumors, especially considering his romance with Camilla played out around the same time," reporter Michelle Mulligan wrote in Town & Country.

Another writer Christopher Wilson added fuel to the reports in his article for the Daily Mail in October 2008.

Wilson wrote that most people thought that the battle for Prince Charles' heart was only between Camilla and Princess Diana. However, he revealed that Kanga once became as important as Camilla to the Prince of Wales.

The writer later on compared Kanga and Camilla and said: "Both bore sons whose godfather he became. Both named them Charles. And in the end, both hated the other with a loathing."

When Did it Start?

Revealing the history, Wilson reported that the royal family warmly welcomed the secret mistress and Lord Tryon when they got invited to visit Balmoral. Queen Elizabeth II also spent some time alone with Kanga during their stay.

In return, Lord Tyron invited Prince Charles in Iceland where they visited the 3rd Baron Tryon's fishing lodge. The said stay caused the heir to the throne to fall in love with Kanga, most especially when he got miles away from Camilla.

Meanwhile, Kanga, though she was a married woman, allegedly enjoyed the "high status" she had after she became Charles' mistress. ​However, the two appeared to drift over time.

In July 1997, the Prince of Wales revealed through a statement that he was still in touch with her "once or twice" a year, but they no longer shared the same closeness they had before.

Three months after Princess Diana's tragic death in Paris, Kanga got admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in Westminster after she suffered from complications due to severe bedsores.

The Australian eventually died from septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection, in November 1997.

