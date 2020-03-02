Harry Potter No More: Daniel Radcliffe Rejects HP Franchise Again Because of THIS!

Daniel Radcliffe undoubtedly contributed a lot to the success of the "Harry Potter" film series. However, it seems the actor no longer wants to get back to his roots.

Radcliffe certainly became famous because of the "Harry Potter" series which began with the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

However, HP fans have not seen Radcliffe again since the last release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" in 2011. And that is unlikely to change any time soon.

No More Radcliffe, No More Harry Potter?

The former "Harry Potter" star appeared in an interview with Variety to promote his true-life prison drama "Escape From Pretoria."

The actor also took the chance to reveal that he is already doing fine years after the "Harry Potter" franchise ended.

Radcliffe opened up about how he does not want to abruptly "say no" if there would be a future "Harry Potter" series again. However, he also clarified that coming back to do a role in the possible "Fantastic Beasts" movies is not something he badly wants to do right now.

"I feel like those films have moved on, and they're doing just fine without us," he said, referring to his friends and former co-stars Emma Watson (Hermione), Rupert Grint (Ron), and the others. "And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance."

Radcliffe added that he is already happy with his life now and is loving the "flexibility" of his acting career.

The 30-year-old actor became the center of the whole "Harry Potter" franchise. He was a witness to the success the series received throughout the years, including their never-below-75-percent Rotten Tomatoes' critic reviews and numerous international and local awards.

As Radcliffe noted, however, his post-Potter roles had been focused on distinguishing himself from that universe.

"I think people saw me play one thing for so long that it seems more notable that I do loads of different stuff now," Radcliffe continued.

What Keeps Him Busy Now?

Since the series ended, Radcliffe became part of several odd roles that were far from what he showed during "Harry Potter."

For instance, he joined the Broadway show "Equus" where he had a 10-minute intimate and explicit scene with his co-star Joanna Christie.

Fans also heard his voice on the animated film "Playmobil: The Movie." Moreover, he starred in award-winning films like "Horns," "BoJack Horseman" and "The Simpsons."

The former titular protagonist also appeared in "Swiss Army Man" with actor Paul Dano in which he played a farting corpse.

"I wasn't picking projects that were weird for weird's sake," Radcliffe told Variety at that time. "'Swiss Army Man' was weird in that it's about a farting corpse coming back to life, and that's not for everybody."

With the busy schedule he has, maybe it is really time to say goodbye to the character who completed people's childhood years ago.

