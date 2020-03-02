Katy Perry, Taylor Swift Feud: Did It End For Publicity?

It has been more than eight months since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry ended their feud. In fact, the two dressed up as hamburger and fries in Taylor's music video "You Need to Calm Down" and just hugged it out. Was it all for publicity?

However, although their feud has ended, Katy opened up about how their relationship is right now after their six-year-long dispute.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, the "Hot and Cold" singer offered some candid insights into her newfound friendship with the blonde pop star, admitting that while they are not very close because of their busy schedules, they send each other texts frequently.

"We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," Perry shared.

Katy did take the time from her busy judging gig at "American Idol" to watch Taylor's documentary in Netflix, "Miss Americana." She revealed how she was impressed by the documentary because she saw self-awareness and vulnerability.

"I was excited for her to be able to show to the world that things aren't perfect and that they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't," Perry added.

Katy-Taylor Feud

When they publicly ended their feud to appear in Taylor's music video last year, Perry explained "it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to."

Perry continued that they "wanted it to be an example of unity" as "forgiveness is important" and powerful.

Taylor Swift also shared the same sentiment, telling BBC Radio 1 that they both had grown past allowing themselves to be pitted to one another.

"We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things," Swift explained.

According to Swift, she felt lighter after things started to be good between them.

Last year, Katy and Taylor ended their fight because they decided to be an example for their fans. Perry clarified that "it was just a misunderstanding" between them, adding that they do not want to see their fans turn against each other and fight just because of their beef.

Katy also spoke about her newly repaired friendship in a candid interview with Kyle and Jackie O, confirming that she was the one who reached out to her by sending a literal olive branch.

"It was a process. I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her Reputation tour," Perry explained.

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift made peace!@TaylorSwift13 revealed on her Instagram story that @KatyPerry sent her an olive branch. The olive branch is known as a symbol of peace and victory. pic.twitter.com/pHAAV5xR7U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2018

Katy's Message

In May 2019, Swift shared the gesture on Instagram as she opened her U.S. tour. The note said, "I've been doing some reflecting on past communications and hurt feelings between us. I want to clear the air."

The "I Kissed a Girl" singer also wrote on the note how "deeply sorry" she was and told Swift that it seemed like it was the right time to reach out after years of coldness.

"I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. And as I was finishing my tour, I realized how much in common we have," Swift shared.

Taylor also revealed that they have started talking "a little bit" and trusting each other because "it's about trusting."

From there, the "Lover" hitmaker got Katy's phone number and texted her with a "really cool idea," inviting Perry to her house, baking her delicious cookies and introducing her to her cats.

