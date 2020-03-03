Post Malone Admits Ugly Backstory To His Face Tattoos -- 'I'm Insecure!'

Post Malone may have gained more confidence with his tattoos. However, despite his countless body arts, there is a heartbreaking backstory on why he got all the face tattoos he has now.

In his interview with GQ, Post Malone shared how his face tattoos helped him modify his image for his fans and himself. The 24-year-old "Take What You Want" singer told the outlet that he sees himself as "an ugly-ass motherfu-er."

"So I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance," Post Malone continued before highlighting that his view probably came from a place where his insecurity reigns.

Post Malone got his latest tattoo from celebrity inker Kyle Hediger during Dick Clark's New Year's "Rockin' Eve" celebration.

​The new symbol was a giant gauntlet and flail which Hediger permanently stamped on his head, starting from his hairline down to his chin. The new medieval-inspired ink is his largest face tattoo yet so far.

Aside from that piece, Pos also has a smiley face with x-designed eyes and a little Playboy bunny with a mini heart underneath. Post Malone also has tattoos saying the words "stay away" and "always tired" written above his right brow and under-eye area, respectively.

Although the "Better Now" rapper opened up about the dark side of his tattoos, it is worth noting that he became confident about it after he got inspired by Justin Bieber.

In 2018, during his interview with TimWestwoodTV, the host complimented him and noted that his face tattoo game "is intense."

"Anything to piss my mom off. I've got a face for radio anyway," Post Malone responded.

​He Has Mental Struggles, Too

​Aside from the self-image insecurities and struggles that he is currently dealing with, Post also opened up about mental health and depression.

According to the Syracuse, New York native, he experienced "sad times" which inspired him to create hit songs like "Goodbyes" and "Circles." He also specified that, at first, he did not believe that his feelings were connected to any event he faced before.

"Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f**kin' day," Post Malone revealed before stating that middle school and high school gave him the same things.

"I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that sh*t, but it just never goes away. And, I don't think that's anybody's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you."

Malone further admitted that he found it challenging to seek people's help for such struggles he has.

Post Malone may have stood straight to help himself alone by making songs and writing music -- he even used his face tattoos as a cry for help. However, he still could not run away from the fact that everything gets complicated when he has to deal with it face to face.

