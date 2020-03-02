Prince William ENRAGED Over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Disrespect of the Queen

In less than a month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be free from their duties as senior members of the royal family. The Queen has granted them the freedom to explore their options and become more financially independent as they wish.

What Do the Royals Think?

However, if it were Prince William or Kate Middleton to decide, they would disapprove of the decision. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge believe that the actions of Harry and Meghan are a blatant disregard for the royal family and a total disrespect for the Queen.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, Kate and William would not have appreciated Harry and Meghan's decision to drop their royal duties.

When they made their bombshell decision public through social media, Meghan and Harry knew what they wanted. However, their decision impacted the royal family in such a negative way.

"The fact that the Sussexes behaved as they did was a severe blow to the monarchy," Fitzwilliams told Express U.K.

Prince William is the second heir to the throne next to his father Prince Charles. His family, together with Kate Middleton, Prince George and his siblings, are the future of the British Monarchy.

"They will not have appreciated what the Sussexes did as it is a show of blatant disregard for the institution and the tradition that it came with," Fitzwilliams said.

Although a lot of people support Prince Harry and Meghan and applaud them for their bravery, their honesty has put the royal family and the Queen in hot water.

When Meghan openly admitted that she is struggling as a member of the royal family, it raised a lot of eyebrows. Some people thought Meghan's honesty was harsh, while others said she complains too much.

The royal expert added that he does not think that the once dubbed as the "Fab Four" would meet up while Harry and Meghan are in the U.K. for their final royal engagements.

Fitzwilliams' remarks came after Meghan and Harry issued a statement following the Queen's decision to ban them using the "Sussex Royal" brand.

What Does Harry and Meghan Want?

The months before they made their decision public, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were under intense scrutiny of the British press. Their every move was covered, and every action received cruel commentaries.

Reports of the feud between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began to circulate since Meghan married into the royal family.

During one of the interviews, everyone was surprised when Prince Harry made a surprising comment. He admitted that he and his brother Prince William were "on different paths." And just like any family, they too have their good days and bad days.

"Inevitably, stuff happens because this family is under pressure that it's under," Prince Harry added.

However, he reassuringly said: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

