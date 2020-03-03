Lady Gaga Reveals New Album Chromatica: Release Date, Songs & More!

On Friday, Lady Gaga surprised her "little monsters" by releasing her comeback single "Stupid Love" accompanied by an epic music video.

At the height of the new danceable Gaga song, the 33-year-old pop star made a bombshell announcement about her new album that fans have been craving for the past few years.

In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga told her 39.5 million followers that her new album will be called "Chromatica" and will be out on April 10.

"Welcome to 'Chromatica,' coming April 10. Pre-order now," Gaga wrote alongside a photo of a pink circular logo with a spear and sperm on both ends.

The pop icon explained that it is not yet the official album cover, but she made it for fans to enjoy in the meantime.

Since the release of "Stupid Love," fans have been speculating about Gaga's new album name, with reference to the "Chromatica" term appearing on the single's music video and other advertising material.

Chromatica Songs

Based on iTunes' preview, Chromatica will have a total on 16 tracks, including the earlier released "Stupid Love." The album is executively produced by Bloodpop (Michael Tucker) and Gaga herself.

Aside from the digital version, Lady Gaga's sixth album will also be available in physical formats like standard CD, vinyl, and cassette tapes as put up on sale on her website, ladygaga.com.

Additionally, Lady Gaga also launched different merchandise to celebrate the new album. Such memorabilia includes shirt, hoodies, hat, tote bag, keychain and stickers.

According to Variety, aside from producer and songwriter Bloodpop, "Chromatica" boasts talented collaborators such as Max Martin, Tchami, Martin Joseph, Eli Rise, and German producer/DJ Boys Noize (Alex Ridha).

Basing from the first-released single, it looks like this album will be the return of the dance-pop vibe that fans missed from Lady Gaga. In the official music video, Gaga and her crew channeled an old school, Lady Gaga vibe by dancing in a futuristic alien deserted type of environment while wearing a wide variety of outfits.

What Chromatic is About?

Speaking on Apple Music Beat's 1, Lady Gaga said that the new album is about healing and bravery.

"The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound," Lady Gaga told podcast host Zane Lowe.

"Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again, making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about."

Lady Gaga also explained that the album does not only talk about bravery in loving someone but also the courage to embrace inclusivity.

"So it's all the colors, all the sounds, you know, so we, we're talking about inclusivity and life and also a lot of what we see around us," Lady Gaga explained.

"Chromatica is a frame of mind. And that is my frame of mind, and I don't know that I've ever made an album that wasn't on Chromatica in some type of way."

