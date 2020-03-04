Drake Calls Baby Mama 'A Fluke' -- and Fans Are FURIOUS!

Over the weekend, Drake surprised his fans when he released two new songs, "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle."

One of those songs quickly became controversial on social media.

"When to Say When" includes a line about the mother of his son which seemed to shade 30-year-old French-native Sophie Brussaux.

As many may recall, Pusha-T revealed that Drake had a secret child on his 2018 diss track, "Story of Adidon."

The Canadian rapped, "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is," caused an uproar.

Although he didn't call Brussaux by name, since he only has one son, Adonis, fans realized that he most likely meant her and they didn't hold back on expressing their disappointment.

Drake has always been quiet about his relationship with her son's mother, so his "fluke" line not only caught fans off guard but led to some calling out his toxic ways.

"Drake called his baby mom fluke then said he loves her for who she is. The toxic meter going off," one Twitter user wrote.

Another one said, "Drake is as rude as hell. She has never said anything bad about you. And she's a fluke?! He needs to be slapped!"

However, not all agreed that Drake was such a bad guy.

Some fans are on the opposite side of the fence, adding that those upset by the rapper's song are just too easily offended.

One defended said, "Stop being too sensitive @Drake calling his baby mama a fluke DOES NOT mean he regrets his child."

Another Twitter user defended the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker, saying, "There's no reason for y'all to be discussing that Drake/fluke line this deeply."

Drake's line about Brussaux in his new song comes as a surprise, considering that he and the French, are no longer romantically involved but they get along well.

Sophie Brussaux, who lives in France, has been spotted in Drake's hometown in Toronto more than once over the past few months.

Their 2-year-old son currently lives in France with his mother, but often spends time with the rapper, who just threw him a birthday party last year.

Drake has never addressed that he has a son publicly, but have done it in his song "Emotionless," for his album, "Scorpion."

The lyrics go, "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid. Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs, the only ones I wanna tell re the ones I can call."

The former couple welcomed their son in early October 2017.

In an interview, Drake addressed what it's like being a father to a son who lives in a different country.

"I'm out here on front lines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes. It's breaking my spirit. "Single father" - I hate that word."

Brussaux is a former adult film star who was first spotted with the "In My Feelings" singer back in January 2017 in Amsterdam.

It was around the same time Drake was linked to Jennifer Lopez.

Five months later, in May 2017, Brussaux told TMZ she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with the rapper's child and even hired two attorneys to prove paternity and seek child support.

