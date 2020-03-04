Royal Mess: Camilla Parker Bowles NO CHOICE But to Be Queen, Expert Claims!

Camilla Parker Bowles will definitely need to live with the "Queen" title as soon as Prince Charles takes over the throne from Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Charlie Proctor, a royal expert and editor of Royal Central, the potential title which Camilla will get after Queen Elizabeth II's death will be Queen Consort.

The statement made by Proctor came after the Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, claimed that the Queen Consort title would not be available for use upon the heir to the throne's accession.

"The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne," the house clarified in the said document. "This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

However, the royal expert pointed out that if the Palace would try to change Camilla's supposed legal title, it could cause a constitutional mess to the whole royal family and its monarchy.

"It would be surprising if the situation wasn't at least reconsidered," Proctor continued.

The title of Queen Consort shall be legally given to the wife of a reigning king since she is expected to share the social rank and status of her husband. Because of this fact, Camilla is scheduled to appear more frequently in numerous royal engagements soon.

What Camilla Wants

To recall, right after Prince Charles and Camilla had a civil wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2005, they stated that the Duchess of Cornwall would have "Princess Consort" as her title once her husband stands as the monarch.

In the meantime, Camilla received the titles "Princess of Wales" and "Duchess of Cornwall" upon their marriage. However, she opted to use the later and never let anyone call her "Princess of Wales" -- the title of Prince Charles' ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

Royal biographer Penny Junor also explained why Camilla never wanted any parts of the Queen title.

Through her book, The Duchess, Junor said: "She is in this position because of her love of the man, not because of her desire to be anything more than a support to him."

Moreover, a representative of the royal couple made it clear last week to the Daily Star that Camilla would instead be called "Princess Consort" once the Prince of Wales becomes king.

What The Brits Wants

Before 2019 ended, The Express conducted a poll and asked the people whether they would be pleased to call Camilla as "Queen Camilla."

The results showed that 62 percent of Britons claimed that they would not be happy to see Prince Charles' second wife claim the title.

Meanwhile, 35 percent of the participants voted that they were okay with it, and the remaining 3 percent were still unsure.

Despite the low approval she got, another poll started by YouGov last year revealed that Camilla is currently the 11th most famous member of the Royal Family and ranked eight in The Firm.

