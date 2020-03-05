Royal Hater? Piers Morgan Gets MASSIVE Backlash For Latest Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters made Piers Morgan taste the bitterness of life after he criticized the royal couple once again.

During the recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid talked about the latest travel of Meghan and Harry to the U.K. and the fact that they did not bring their son Archie with them.

"Susanna [Reid] and Charlotte [Hawkins], on this issue of if Archie doesn't come on this trip - and we don't know for sure, maybe he will come - if he doesn't come... isn't it a bit odd?" the 54-year-old Piers asked his co-host.

Morgan went on and put himself in the Sussexes' shoes, claiming that since he has four kids, he and his wife have always agreed that they would not be leaving the country if their kids were that young.

Susanna, who appeared agree on Piers' point, said that she could not do the same thing that Harry and Meghan did. She uttered that she could not physically get on a plane together with his husband, knowing that their children were home alone.

Since Morgan seemed to be just finding fault on Harry and Meghan, the fans of the royal couple did not let him go easily this time and hit back at him online by demanding him to "leave Harry and Meghan alone."

"OMG. Leave Harry and Meghan alone. Each person is different," one fan said.

Another Twitter user wrote, "I need to let you all know that #BettyFromBuckingham aka the queen left her children, for 6 months and went on a royal tour. So please leave #HarryandMeghan alone when it comes to THEIR SON #Archie."

However, no matter how many criticisms he receives, it seems like Morgan is unstoppable when it comes to publicizing his opinions about the Sussexes.

Morgan Being Imprudent This Week

It was the second time Morgan slammed the Sussexes this week.

When the former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe appeared in an interview on the same ITV television program, he warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that their son is their biggest threat when it comes to their security. It came after the news about the couple leaving Archie in Canada emerged.

Wharfe even referred to Archie as "a real kidnap risk." With that said, he suggested that the couple should focus on him right now instead

Because of this, the GMB broadcaster expressed his disbelief over this setup.

Royal Hater Since Day One?

Aside from the recent condemnations of the Sussexes he recently expressed, it is worth noting that Morgan has been lambasting the royal couple for years now.

In the past, Morgan called Harry a "hypocrite" as he continued to fly on private jets despite launching his ecological travel plans. Harry, however, put the fire out during the launch of his eco-tourism project at Google Climate Change Summit in Sicily and clarified that he needed to travel on private jets to protect his family.

In another instance, Morgan spoke on TMX Fox News Special Documentary "Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis" earlier this 2020. In the docu, he called Meghan as a "self-obsessed" Kardashian and a person who is trying so hard to be like Princess Diana.

"If Meghan Markle thinks she is going to emerge from this as some kind of Princess Diana figure, she needs to think again," Morgan exclaimed.. "She's going to end up like a mini royal Kim Kardashian with all the ignominy that goes with that title."

