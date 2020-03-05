Royal Heartbreak: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II Ready to Say Their' Final Goodbyes'?

Over the past decades, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have defined what "relationship goals" means. They weathered every kind of storm faced by the royal family and remained loyal to each other as they age.

Now that both aging royals have reached their 90s, the couple who has been married for 70 years is facing the final days of their relationship and is reportedly saying their final goodbyes to each other.

According to insiders, the royal couple is aware of the fact that they may never live beside each other again and is facing the reality that they may say goodbye apart.

Long-Distance Relationship

Since the 98-year-old Philip retired in 2017, he and the Queen has not been able to live under one roof. It is because he moved 100 miles away from the Queen and spent his retirement days in Wood Farm Cottage in Norfolk on the Sandringham estate.

Despite the long-distance relationship and tight schedule, palace insiders said that Queen Elizabeth manages to visit Philip every week.

A source told Express that the Queen tries to see the Duke "at some point in the week or weekends."

"They see each other depending on Her Majesty's schedule, but she works around it to see him as much as possible," the insider explained.

An insider also said that Queen Elizabeth thinks that her husband earned a proper retirement and that living away from Buckingham Palace will help him enjoy his retirement fully.

The Queen is reportedly aware that if the Duke of Edinburgh stays in the royal family working residence, he will still try to get involved in day-to-day activities.

"She knows him too well - if he was still at the center of royal life, he'd feel he had to be involved. Being at Wood Farm means he's not too far away, but far enough to be able to relax," the source said.

Another insider revealed that being away from the Palace helped Prince Philip's health to improve, although the Queen misses his hands-on approach to family matters.

Distance Never an Issue

It is not the first time that the Queen and her husband lived away from each other for a long time. Royal historian Robert Lacey believes that the couple is used such kind of separation.

"Their life together has always been built on regular separations. They are not a soppy couple," said Lacey, who serves as Netflix's "The Crown" historian.

No Time Left

Due to Prince Philip's health issues, royal insiders said that the couple is aware that they do not have much time left to spend with each other.

The insider, who is a former royal staff, revealed that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip might have already said their final goodbyes to each other.

"They will be stiff upper lip in public and keep their own emotions behind it," the insider revealed.

