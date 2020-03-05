Beyonce's Alleged Illuminati Connection Sparks Anew Because of THIS!

Back in the days, prominent people like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West, Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II, and more have been accused of being a member of a Satan-worshipping group called "Illuminati."

It is said that these personalities allegedly "sold their soul" to the devil in exchange for money, power, and fame. They are allegedly conspiring with Satan in spreading the devil works through their music, fashion, and iconic symbols.

Throughout the years, celebrity associations to the so-called cult have not been proven and have remained speculations and urban legend.

Now that it is already the year 2020, who would have thought that the term Illuminati will once again resurface?

Blue Ivy Trademark Battle

Just recently, a woman fighting legal battles with pop icon Beyonce over the name "Blue Ivy" once again shed light on the conspiracy theory that Queen Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, are members of the Satanist group.

According to reports, the wedding planner named Veronica Morales is back at it again, running after the 38-year-old singer and fighting over the trademark rights to the name "Blue Ivy," which happens to be the name of Beyonce's eldest daughter and name of Morales' wedding planning company.

Beyonce and Morales' battle on whoever should legally use "Blue Ivy" has been going on for two years now, but the wedding planner came with new pieces of "evidence" against the "Single Ladies" singer.

Their legal battle started when Beyonce tried to obtain the trademark for their daughter's name, but the "Blue Ivy Events" owner dispute it as she has been using the name for her business. Now that they are about to face trial, Morales insisted that Queen Bey should not get the rights as she is secretly worshipping Satan.

Morales' accusation came after Beyonce explained how her argument won the trademark battle.

"Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a 'mini style star' and has been celebrated for her 'fashion moments' over the years. Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public," Beyonce said.

The Massachusetts-based wedding planner slammed Queen Bey's statement, saying that the name does not represent a cultural icon.

Beyonce x Illuminati

But wait there's more, Morales brought-up the never-ending rumors that Beyonce and Jay-Z's evil secret society.

"Many members of the general public believe the Carter's are members of the so-called 'Illuminati,' and the name of their daughter spelled backward is 'Eulb Yvi' which in Latin is translated to 'Lucifer's Daughter," she added in her claim.

The wedding planner argued that filing for a trademark without planning to use it for business purposes is a clear act of fraud. Morales backed up her claims with Jay-Z's Vanity Fair interview, where the business mogul said that they do not have plans on profiting from the name and only filed a trademark to prevent other people from milking their daughter's popularity.

Queen Bey repeatedly made it clear that Jay-Z's statement has nothing to do with their legal trademark battle.

