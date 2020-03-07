Amber Heard NOT To Blame For Johnny Depp Losing Jack Sparrow Role - Report

Years after people started to hold Amber Heard accountable for causing Johnny Depp to lose his role in "Pirates of the Caribbean," a source finally shed some light on the real cause of the career trouble.

In 2018, Depp did not only suffer from financial losses, but he also lost his Captain Jack Sparrow role in the award-winning film franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Disney's decision to remove him from the cast came after Heard published an op-ed article in The Washington Post about female victims of domestic violence. While she did not mention any name, she "low key" dragged Depp's name into negative light.

However, years later, a source finally opened up to Screen Geek and said that Heard never had something to do with the decision to remove Depp from his iconic role.

"There was never a statement from any source at Disney that the allegations against Depp involving Amber Heard would get him removed from the film," the insider said before claiming that the 56-year-old star was never officially dropped from next film of the franchise.

In addition, Disney was reportedly seeking a different route for a potential reboot and franchise's reinvention, and the domestic abuse allegations were never the reason for Depp losing his Jack Sparrow role.

What The Producers Said That Time

The final voyage of Depp in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise was announced by the original scriptwriter Stuart Beattie through DailyMailTV.

In Oct. 2018, Beattie confirmed that Disney ditched the actor since they were currently planning to do a major reboot and rework the whole franchise.

"I think he's had a great run," Beattie said. "Obviously, he's made that character his own, and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now."

Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow role in five installments of the Disney film for over 15 years. His 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was the last one he featured in, and it was the lowest-performing chapter ever.

Moreover, Disney and the producers -- despite not including him on the cast anymore -- thought that his role will always be his legacy.

"It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for," Beattie reasoned out.

To Be Continued?

Though the recent source and Beattie both cleared Heard's name, Depp's fans are still making a lot of effort to bring him back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean."

On change.org, fans raised the petition "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" as soon as the controversial leaked audio recordings of Heard admitting that she hit Depp emerged.

Previously, they set a 75,000 signatures goal, but right after they successfully hit the target, they maximized it even more to 200,000. The campaign, as of this writing, only needs around 25,000 people to complete.

This move appears to have reached Disney's executives as a report by We Got This Covered revealed that the studio is already in talks to bring Depp back in the future sixth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean."

