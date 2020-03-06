JK Rowling Receives MASSIVE Praise for Doing THIS to Johnny Depp Amid Amber Heard Scandal

Johnny Depp's fans took the time to acknowledge and praise the one move made by J.K Rowling in the past despite the accusations thrown at the actor at the time.

Two years ago, the public roasted JK Rowling after she released a statement on her website saying that she and the directors decided to keep Depp on the cast of the next "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film.

The 56-year-old actor was cast to play the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the film before his ex-wife Amber threw domestic violence accusations against him.

"Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies," Rowling's statement read.

The reveal triggered some backlash online, a crucial time since they were only a few months away from the "Fantastic Beasts" release when the actor had been accused of verbal and physical abuse.

This time, after a couple of controversial audio leaked recordings somewhat proved that the "Aquaman" actress made false accusations, Depp's fans started to praise the "Harry Potter" author for standing behind the actor.

A Twitter Party for Rowling

Many Twitter users admitted that they were wrong about the matter years ago, while others took the chance to apologize and applaud JK Rowling.

One fan said, "Remember when JK Rowling (a domestic violence survivor) defended Johnny Depp's casting in Fantastic Beasts, and y'all attacked her? Well you should apologize to her now. On the other hand, I'm not seeing many complaints about Amber Heard being in Aquaman. #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser."

The said tweet was shared along with two screenshots of the articles showing how Depp felt bad when JK Rowling received criticisms because of him, and the other showing how genuinely stood for the actor and pushing through the original casting.

"Hey Amber Heard, this is what a classy, intelligent, and good woman looks like. You are awesome, J.K Rowling," another user wrote.

Why Depp Felt Bad

In October 2018, "The Lone Ranger" star appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he shared his thoughts about JK Rowling suffering from massive hostile responses for saying that she was "genuinely happy" to support Depp.

"JK has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused," Depp said. "That's why she has publicly supported me. She doesn't take things lightly."

Depp also took the chance to defend the author at that time, saying that she would not stand with him if she did not know the truth.

Depp then went on and said how he felt terrible that she had to take all the hates because of him.

"But ultimately, there is real controversy. The fact remains I was falsely accused, which is why I'm suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations," Depp continued.

Last week, Depp reawakened his lawsuit against The Sun. The barrister for The Sun Adam Wolanski QC and the publication's executive director Dan Wootton attended the pre-trial hearing. Heard is also scheduled to appear in the High Court soon to testify against the actor.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles