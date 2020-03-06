Heckler Tries to Embarrass Meghan Markle, Prince Harry -- FAILS Big Time!

After almost two months since dropping the bombshell that they will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first-ever public appearance together.

It was Meghan's first time to step foot again in the United Kingdom to complete some final royal engagements before officially cutting ties with the royal family on March 31st.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House, looking refreshed, happy, and in love more than ever. The event celebrated the accomplishments of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who joined the sporting event last year.

Boo Meghan and Harry!

The minute the royal couple stepped down of the car, the people waiting outside to get a glimpse of them were impressed with their looks. The 38-year-old Duchess looked elegantly beautiful with her turquoise blue short-sleeve figure-hugging dress from Victoria Beckham's brand, while the 35-year-old Duke complemented his wife's outfit by sporting a navy blue suit.

Despite the loud cheers from the crowd who are happy to see the couple together, one heckler tried to spoil the mood by booing Meghan and Harry loudly.

However, the onlooker's attempt to ruin the moment failed miserably as the couple did not mind the loud boo and continued smiling and waving to the crowd.

Nice to Be Back

Meghan, who was sporting an elegant low ponytail and full makeup, told the audience how happy she is to be back in the organization.

"It's very nice to be back. It's the third year I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here," Meghan said.

"It's just the most inspiring space. When we were watching the videos (of nominees) all the way in Canada we had the same moment of 'how are you going to choose?"

Harry also said a few words at the event, telling the group of the brave crowd: "Some of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you I've always got yours."

During his heartfelt speech, Harry also acknowledged the fact that he will always be honored to serve the Queen, a.k.a his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"Being able to serve the Queen and country is something we're all rightly proud of," Prince Harry said. "It never leaves us. Once served, always serving."

Baby Archie Update

During the reception, Meghan and Harry mingled with some of the nominees and their families. The Duchess was spotted talking to Claire Spencer, wife of Lee Spencer -- one of the awardees who served the Royal Marines for 24 years and lost a leg after helping in a traffic accident.

Later on, the 52-year-old Claire spoke to the reporters and had nothing but good words to the royal couple. Claire also shared a rare update shared by Meghan about their baby boy Archie.

"She said 'oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything,'" Claire shared.

