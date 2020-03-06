Sophie Turner Reveals 'Worst' Outfit She'll Forever REGRET Wearing

If there is anyone that always looks fashionably fabulous, it must be Sophie Turner. But apparently, the "Game of Thrones" star has one outfit she cannot think of wearing again. This outfit makes her cringe big time!

In a recent episode of Elle UK's "Its A Mood" video series, the actress shared stories behind the most-talked-about outfits she has worn.

Fashion Emergency

The 24-year old actress explained that the ensemble she wore during wore during the wedding of "GOT" co-stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie in 2018 was born out of desperation.

"I had a fashion emergency. Both classic dresses that I picked for the occasion did not fit me. They arrived on the day of the wedding and I haven't had the chance to try them on," Turner revealed.

When the dresses she ordered did not fit her, Sophie had to come up with a whole new ensemble for the wedding. She picked the Louis Vuitton blazer dress in red and a set of accessories that could go with it.

At the last minute, Turner also had to accessorize the outfit with a pair of red cat-eye sunglasses and a small crossbody black and white purse. Although she looked fabulous with all the accessories working the outfit together, the blonde beauty still did not like the whole look.

In the end, her concern was down to making a choice of what type of shoes will best fit the outfit. She was torn between the pair of black thigh-high boots or a pair of "nice heels." The heels would be fine but it would mean showing off her legs, so she opted for the pair of boots to cover up more skin.

"It was the worst fashion choice I had to make," Turner added.

Turner then revealed that the dress she wore that day will never cross her mind again. She has had enough of it.

"Oh no!" the actress said when she saw a picture of herself at the wedding. She could not help but cringe. "I'll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks," Turner admitted.

Wedding Date

"Game of Thrones" co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner came to the wedding together in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Maisie was wearing a black jumpsuit, red heels, and a clutch. Their outfits were fashionably coordinated.

"Maisie is a great wedding date, the best wedding date next to Joe -- I have to say that," Turner said jokingly.

Although the stunner ended up worried about how she looked that day, Turner remained to be one of the most admired actresses for her fashion sense.

A Blessing on The Way

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. A day after, another source confirmed that the actress is due to give birth in the middle of summer.

Neither Sophie Turner nor Joe Jonas gave a comment on the news about their baby on the way, but the thought of it made a lot of their fans giddy. Everyone's just excited for the young couple and hopefully their blessing on the way.

