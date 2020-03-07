Video Caught Meghan Markle Manhandling Prince Harry? Twitter Fans Questioning Marriage!

What may seem like a PDA moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is actually something more. The moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was caught on video by Rebecca English, a reporter for The Daily Mirror.

English posted the photo online and wrote in the caption, "some familiar Harry and Meghan PDA's tonight."

Was it a Royal PDA?

It was not clear what Harry was telling the lady in the video when Meghan put her hand on his husband's back. Although the moment may seem short and sweet, some online users had another reading of what happened.

One user wrote, "That was not PDA at all. That was Meghan interrupting their conversation, pulling him back so she could step in front of him to take over." Furthermore, the user emphasized that she does not care about how they do it because it is their marriage, but she pointed out that the video is clear.

"Please do not mislead or sugar coat," the user wrote.

Another user replied, "Always pushing herself in front of Harry. RUDE."

"Me first! Me First!" anoter Twitter user exclaimed.

The video of the royal couple was taken during the Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London. It was one of the few events the couple is expected to attend before they finally leave their royal life effective March 31st.

Meghan's hand on Harry's back was a signal for him to move. When he did, Meghan got a little more space to move in and offer her hand to another guest. Twitter users thought it was not a public display of affection at all.

It led a lot of people to think of the kind of marriage these two have. Does Harry take on her lead all the time? Does Meghan take control of everything, including Harry?

Ready to Leave

In her first public appearance since she left the U.K. earlier this year, Meghan Markle decided to wear a figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress. It reminded everyone of her dresses in her hit Hollywood series, "Suits."

Judi James, a body language expert, explained the message that Meghan's new look was trying to send.

"The glossy red lipstick, her smokey eye makeup, and her figure-hugging designer dress definitely achieved the showbiz look. Her dazzling smile completed everything," James revealed.

Judi added that Prince Harry looked delighted too. "His upturned smile and blushing cheeks suggested pride and happiness while he led his wife by the arm.

"This appearance of the couple was sending signals of happiness and unity at this difficult time," the expert remarked.

Since their "Megxit" announcement, this was the first time the royal couple has been photographed together. They looked like they are both happy about how everything is falling into place.

"Their movement together suggests that they both agreed to leave the royal family and that their decision was something they both gained their strengths from," James added before adding that their coordinated outfits embrace a more celebrity role.

"They are trying to pull off a power couple kind of look," the expert added. This time, Harry and Meghan pretty much achieved it.

Final Goodbyes

As they bid their royal life goodbye, Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster on March 9. The other members of the royal family will be there in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A spokesperson from the palace said that in addition to their official royal engagements, Harry and Meghan will be conducting a series of private meetings to iron out all the details of their exit. The meetings include those with their patronages to hopefully discuss the many changes that will transpire in the coming months.

