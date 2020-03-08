Lucky Kid! Cheeky Student Steals Kiss From Meghan Markle [VIDEO]

One lucky student experienced the moment of his lifetime when he got the chance to kiss the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.

On Saturday, in celebration of the International Women's Day, Meghan visited the Robert Clack School in Dagenham, East London. In her speech, she called on a schoolboy to talk about the occassion.

The 16-year-old boy Aker Okoye went on stage and got an amazing moment with Meghan when the Duchess greeted him with a peck on the cheek -- much to his delight.

Of course, much like any teenager, the young boy was definitely in awe of the moment. So much so that once he took over the microphone, he was not able to contain his happiness and blurted out "she's beautiful, innit?" followed by a big grin on his face and a huge cheer and applause from the student crowd.

Meghan could also not help but laugh to the reaction of the students, though she tried to tease the boy more by jokingly wagging her finger.

The surprise visit was Meghan's first solo engagement as a royal, though it is saddenning that it would also be one of her last as a senior member of the royal family.

According to The Sun, during the event, Meghan called her audience to be brave and "speak up for what is right."

"I just encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right. To continue to respect each other," Meghan said in an encouraging speech for her young audience.

"You young men, to continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives. And set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way. You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends. Protect them. Make sure they are feeling valued, and safe."

Sorry, Meg!

In The Sun report, the young Aker reportedly apologized to Meghan for what he called an "ice-breaker." The teenager, however, admitted his heart was racing for the opportunity given to him.

"It's very admirable that Meghan has come from the US to the UK. This is history making. It's incredible, inspiring that she can have the strength of character," Aker said.

The youngster also revealed that no one expected Meghan to visit, although they heard earlier that a big name personality would be gracing their event.

"There were rumours a big name was visiting but nobody expected Meghan," he added. "It was incredible. She was lovely and down-to-earth. She didn't seem to mind me kissing her and saying she was beautiful. She laughed, along with the whole school."

Final Engagements

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are serving in their final round of engagements before officially stepping down as senior royals at the end of March.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier in January, which came after the heavy criticisms they faced in recent years.

While the royal family was initially blindsided by the decision, they were not able to do anything but accept the Sussexes' move.

It is worth noting, however, that the two have been stripped off of their HRH titles. They were also not allowerd by the Queen to use the word "royal" in their branding.

