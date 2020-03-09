Johnny Depp to Play BIG Role in New 'Batman' Trilogy?

If he would not be able to tell his co-pirates to bring him back, then maybe Johnny Depp could complete the casting of "The Batman" trilogy instead!

According to the report of David James of We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. has started to search for potential actors who could play the role of Joker in the upcoming roll of sequels of Robert Pattinson's "The Batman."

While the said list has not been publicized yet, the report confirmed that Depp is one of the stars the film's team is eyeing for the said role. If this would be pushed through, it could very well end the career troubles that Depp has faced over the past years.

"Perhaps we might even see some combination of the villainy of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies combined with the wild unpredictability of Jack Sparrow?" James suggested in his piece before showering the actor with compliments.

According to James, Depp's previous roles made him a "natural fit," most especially since Joker's main characteristic is being an eccentric persona.

This news came after the same website revealed that the recent legal battle of Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard and the support he has been receiving from the public made Disney gather its executives to talk about bringing him back for the sixth installment of the "Pirates of the Carribean" franchise.

Depp's fans contributed in the said development by launching the petition, "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW."

"They have to bring him back to rule the seas again, or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain," change.org user Riza Siddiqui said.

Fans Said Yay!

While they are still waiting word from Disney whether they will be bringing back the 56-year-old actor to their side again, fans started to celebrate on Twitter upon hearing the news about the other possible role waiting for Depp on "The Batman."

One fan rejoiced and said, "Seems Johnny is making a big comeback. First, Disney wants to bring him back as Captain Jack Sparrow, and now Warner Bros. wants to cast him as Joker. This is soooool sick, man!"

"He's a good method actor one of the best actually but I think we need the guy who played green goblin from Spiderman. That guy was built to play the Joker," another one wrote.

Fans got even more thrilled after their co-fan posted a set of edited Joker pictures with the Depp's face in it.

Neither Disney nor Warner Bros. has confirmed if they would cast Depp in any of the award-winning films. Nonetheless, 2020 is definitely off to a better start for the actor.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles