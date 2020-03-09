Royal Copycat: Is Meghan Markle Trying to Imitate Kate Middleton's Style?

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. Well, it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge should totally be flattered as many fans have noticed how her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has been getting fashion tips inspirations from her from afar.

The 38-year-old Meghan has once again stepped foot in the United Kingdom after dropping the bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry will be quitting as senior members of the royal family last January.

The Duchess of Sussex is back in the U.K. to finish their final set of royal engagements before they officially cut ties with the royal family by the end of the month.

During her comeback engagements, Meghan was noticeably refreshed and looking elegant as ever with a much vibrant wardrobe of choice.

However, some people noticed how Meghan is taking a cue from the style tricks done by Kate Middleton during her recent visit to Ireland with Prince William.

Meghan's Style

On Thursday, during her first-ever public appearance since "Megxit," Meghan wore a turquoise blue figure-hugging dress to attend the annual Endeavor Fund Awards at the Mansion House.

The bright-coloured pencil silhouette dress came from the latest collection of fashion icon, Victoria Beckham, which can be bought online through MyTheresa website for £977 or roughly around $1,300.

Later that evening, the Duchess of Sussex took to their official Instagram account to share a few snaps during her private visit at the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theater in London on Thursday morning.

For this visit, Meghan opted to wear a chic £29 white Topshop blouse with chiffon puff-sleeves, paired with a cream Roland Mouret pencil skirt, to show her support to the British High Street fashion.

Meanwhile, during the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex came as the "lady in red" in a head-to-toe coordinated £1,295 full-length red Safiyaa cape dress, eye-catching Simone Rocha earrings, red Aquazurra heels and a red satin Manolo Blahnik clutch bag.

Kate as Meghan's Style Inspo

While Meghan's outfit of choice during the first three royal engagements over the weekend could pass a high-fashion sense of style, it looks like she incorporated the national colors from the British flag for her outfits. It is reportedly a fashion trick that she clearly got from the 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who also opted to wear the national colors from the Ireland flag during her royal tour in the country last week.

Kate showed her Irish spirit by wearing a green-on-green outfit paired with a Shamrock charm jewellery when she arrived in Dublin last Tuesday. During her and Prince William's meeting with the President of Ireland, Kate took off her emerald green Catherine Walker coat and stunned in a floral-printed green Alessandra Rich dress.

On the same night, Kate wore a $2,000 dress by The Vampire's Wife at the Guinness Storehouse. The following day, the Duchess was photographed wearing a white Reiss coat, which she first wore during her 26th birthday in 2006.

And for her final public appearance in Ireland, the mother-of-three choose a casual coral cashmere sweater, black Zara pants, and a pair of sneakers during her visit at the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles