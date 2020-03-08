Royal Shade? Meghan Markle Takes Shot at Royal Family in Women's Day Speech

Meghan Markle surprised students at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, England on Friday for a special assembly ahead of the International Women's Day.

Meghan has not been vocal about her and Prince Harry's move to step down from their duties as royals, but the Women's Day celebration may have changed that.

"No matter how small you might feel, no matter what color you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right," Markle told the 700 students in attendance.

Markle also told the school children to "stand up for your rights" in her final speech as she and her husband Harry prepare to leave behind their roles as working royals.

"I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand what is right," the Duchess of Sussex said.

The former B-list actress also told the young boys at the Robert Clack School to "value, appreciate and protect" the women in their lives and that they should also be good examples for "some men who are not seeing it the same way."

Shade at the Queen?

Her comments, "Fight for what you believe in," were seen as a signal to the Palace as they echo their stand to quit the royal family.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, who has written several books about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was a clear snub against the royal family given their royal spat.

"This is a clear signal that she felt she was standing up for herself when she quit the royal family," Dampier said.

It was Meghan's final solo engagement before she leaves, and the event at the comprehensive school was designed to showcase her favorite themes of women's empowerment and education.

While there, she watched a debate class, listened to the lessons on her favorite female poets, and disclosed she had wanted to spend her International Women's Day with the next generation.

Meghan also spoke about how motherhood changed her life, all while revealing that her 10-month-old son Archie is already trying to walk.

Where's Archie?

The couple's son Archie did not join them on their journey back to the U.K. and will not be attending any of the final royal engagements with his parents.

Their decision has reportedly saddened Queen Elizabeth II, who faces having significantly less time with her great-grandson as Meghan Markle and "Just Harry" prepare for a new life in Canada.

According to The Daily Express, the head of the monarchy was sad that she would not see Archie for some time, particularly as she has had little opportunity to meet him.

The 93-year-old Queen is said to have revealed that her worst fear is not seeing Archie again, fearing she will not be able to have a relationship with the youngest Mountbatten-Windsor as he grows up away from the royal family.

Meghan and Harry, who have been staying on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son, are set to officially step down as senior working royals on March 31.

They have been visiting some of their patronages during their return to the UK this week.

