Just Like Meghan Markle? Chelsy Davy DID NOT Enjoy Relationship with Ex Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle, it was Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy who experienced all the awful things the Duchess of Sussex has faced and continues to be facing.

When she was with Prince Harry, Chelsy is said to have never enjoyed the publicity or the pressure that came with their high-profile romance.

Speaking to Tatler, Davy confessed to having a turbulent relationship with Prince Harry that led to a lot of heated arguments.

Express reported that the 34-year-old called off her romantic relationship with the royal after it became difficult for them to date because of constant media scrutiny. The contributing factor to their split had to do with her not being able to handle the paparazzi.

Davy, who is the Duke of Sussex's most well-known former girlfriend, started dating him back in 2003 and many believed that they would stay together forever.

However, Chelsy told the Daily Mail previously that she was forced to break up with Prince Harry because it got to the point where she could not cope. She said it was "crazy, scary and uncomfortable," adding, "I found it very difficult when I was bad. I couldn't cope. I was young. I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."

Prince Harry and Davy first met while she was a teenager at Cheltenham, and then they got together during the royal's gap year in Cape Town.

Later on, Davy returned to the U.K. to study in Leeds and be closer to the prince. Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy split for good in 2011 -- shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding that year -- after a seven-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Following their split, Chelsy, who is from Zimbabwe, felt like she needed to get away. She went back to Africa after the split.

Despite admitting that it was a difficult time, Davy went on to say that everything is fine between her and Prince Harry. Years after their breakup, Davy even attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018.

A couple of media outlets reported that they had closure during an emotional phone call the night before the nuptials.

A source dished out to Vanity Fair: "It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all. She was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding."

Davy is now in London, although she flies back and forth to Africa. However, she distances herself from the Sussexes' drama.

When asked what she thinks about the intense level of scrutiny the couple has been under, Davy told the publication firmly that she would "really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan."

In an interview with Tatler, the jewelry businesswoman revealed that she is happy and in a relationship.

"Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much," Davy said.

Davy also admitted that she is happy where she is right now and is "happy with everything, everything is falling into place."

