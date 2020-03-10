Prince Harry 'Uncomfortable' During Fab Four Reunion: Royal Rift Forever?

The Sussexes have completed their last official engagements before they bid farewell to their royal life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined other senior members of the royal family to celebrate the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on last March 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also came shortly after the arrival of the Sussexes.

Other royals who were also present in the big event were Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, and of course, Her Majesty the Queen who was seen wearing a blue, double-breasted coat and matching hat.

Prince Harry Visibly Tensed?

The controversial Duchess of Sussex wore an all-green ensemble made by Emilia Wickstead while topping off the look with a statement hat by William Chambers.

Meghan seemed relaxed and confident as she made her way to her seat.

In contrast, although Prince Harry looked a dashing lad in a blue suit, he looked visibly anxious and uneasy, as what a body language expert claimed.

Cited by Us Weekly, the former "Suits" star was all smiling in front of the camera, unlike Harry who seemed pretty nervous during the event.

"Harry was holding his hands together as he walked in. That's letting you know that he was feeling a little uneasy," Blanca Cobb told the entertainment site.

"As they were walking and being shown to their seats, Meghan [Markle] looked very relaxed with a genuine smile. The way she's walking was one of confidence. She was taking nice strides."

Rift Not Over?

Since the bombshell news broke out early this year, this is the first time that the royal fab four were spotted in the same location.

As per usual, the Duchess of Cambridge looked regal with her midi-length burgundy coat dress with matching heels and hat, while the Duke of Cambridge was sporting a navy blue suit with a burgundy tie to match with Kate's outfit.

However, there are speculations that Prince William and Kate were ignoring the Sussexes during the whole ceremony.

Cobb explained that this is due to the lack of interaction between their in-laws, which leads to the strong presumption about the "royal feud."

"When you compare Harry and Meghan's interaction with William and Kate to their interactions with the other people around them, it gives you a sense of, why would it be different and I think a natural conclusion would be, something is up," she said.

The expert added: "Kate had zero acknowledgment when taking her seat near Harry and Meghan."

As for Harry and Meghan, Cobb pointed out that the couple was spotted holding each other's hand as they leave the church. This clearly shows the "strength and support from each other," as well as the "emotional connection" which is the biggest part of their relationship.

Sussexes Ready for Transition?

The Sussexes returned in London to finalize their royal engagement before they officially step down from their position on March 31.

Queen Elizabeth II, however, was accepting of the decision and expressed her love for her grandson during her four-hour heart-to-heart talk with Harry.

A royal insider told the British news agency The Sun that the Queen told the 35-year-old duke that he is "much loved and will always be welcomed back."

The chit-chat with the 93-year-old head of monarch had also "cleared the air" between her and the Sussexes after the couple failed to bring their 10-month-old son Archie to the U.K.

According to reports, this left the Queen and Prince Philip "very sad" and disappointed for not seeing their great grandson.

Archie has been taken care of by the Sussexes' nanny together with Meghan's best friend, celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney in Vancouver, Canada.

