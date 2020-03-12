Prince Harry Falls Victim to Prank Call; Reveals Real Reason for 'Megxit'

Weeks before he officially cut ties with the royal family, Prince Harry is facing yet another controversy. It is after he falls victim to two notorious Russian pranksters, who made him believe he had a phone interview with climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her father.

Pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov -- famous for their alias as "Vovan and Lexus" -- got the chance to talk to the 35-year-old Prince via phonecall in two separate occasions: (1) on New Year's Eve and (2) last January 22, 2020.

Vovan and Lexus called the Duke through a landline while he was staying in a luxury mansion in Vancouver Island in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie.

Prince Harry Spills the Tea on 'Megxit'

During the prank call, the sixth in line to the throne opened up about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

At first, Harry declined to talk about their controversial royal exit, saying there ia a lot of "layers and pieces to the puzzle." However, he eventually started talking and explaining to the supposed 17-year-old activist that their decision was not made easy.

"I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it's made up to be," Harry joked.

"And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son."

The Duke of Sussex believes that a lot of families will be able to relate to his decision to put his family on top of his priorities.

The Prince also revealed that living a normal life is much better than the life he was born into as a royal.

"You forget, I was in the military for ten years, so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe," Harry said.

"But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do."

The Truth About Harry and Meghan's Royal Titles

The pranksters also quizzed the Duke about the news that both he and Meghan will be "stripped" of their royal titles after "Megxit," to which Harry told them not to believe everything they read online.

Harry explained that the technicalities within the royal family only prevent them from using the titles to make money out of it.

"If we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do," the Prince explained.

Harry also blamed the media for coming up with such a conclusion and made it look like The Firm is stripping off their titles.

Dream Foundation Crushed

Prince Harry also revealed to the pranksters that he and his wife already ditched the dream of creating a foundation that will support climate change and other humanitarian works.

The Duke said there are lots of organizations already, and they do not think the world needs another foundation from the Sussexes.

Instead, Harry said that they are looking into using their platform to encourage real change in the world.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles