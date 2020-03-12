Jimmy Kimmel's "5 Stages of Coronavirus" Is The Humor People Need In This Crisis

In times of panic, humor just might be the best way to combat it. This is why Jimmy Kimmel's "5 Stages of Coronavirus" could not be more appreciated.

Kimmel knows for sure that a lot of people are now out of their minds wondering if coronavirus can infect them and debating if they should get that three more extra bottles of alcohol down at the supermarket. With news of coronavirus infecting more people daily, events getting cancelled out because of the virus, and even celebrities testing positive of the virus, people's mild concern at first has now become a full blown panic.

Times like these, people cannot help but turn to comedy to take their mind off things. Good thing Kimmel did not disappoint.

On his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last Wednesday, Kimmel offered some funny guidelines on how to deal with coronavirus, or the COVID-19 threat. First though, he said that people will go through five stages when they get infected. They will go through the five stages of grief, from denial first, to anger, to bargaining, to becoming depressed, and lastly, to accepting it.

He also joked that Netflix must be behind this, because the virus could make people stay put at their homes and watch Netflix shows instead.

Kimmel made more jokes about the virus, but no doubt he just wanted people to be more aware of the crisis.

After all, the crisis is now at an unprecedented level. New cases are emerging every day and people are dying on the daily as well.

Even Tom Hanks was not spared. According to the actor, he and his wife have tested positive for the virus. They are presently in Australia.

According to Hanks, he thought he merely was having a normal cold when he was experiencing slight fever, body pains, and chills. His wife, Rita Wilson thought so too, who also felt sick.

While it is unfortunate that they have to become sick, New York Times reported that they are lucky because they are in Australia. Had they been in the United States, their symptoms might not be perceived as enough to get tested for coronavirus. But in Australia, testing is free and available widely.

Hanks is not afraid though. He said they merely have to follow health and safety requirements of the medical experts. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Mr. Hanks wrote on Twitter. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

Celebrities poured their sympathy for the actor and his wife in droves. Some made light of the situation to make the couple feel better.

"DAMN YOU TOM!!! " actor Marlon Wayans wrote on Hanks' Instagram. "You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses " He however, was just joking. He told Hanks he wishes him and prays that he will get well soon.

Other notable celebrities who reached out were Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, and Tim Allen.

Allen worked with Hanks in the Toy Story series and the pair certainly made a mark. Allen called Hanks "Woody" in his message and wishes him and Rita to get well.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's "5 Stages of Coronavirus" below:





See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles