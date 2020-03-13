Kim Kardashian to Become First Female U.S. President? BFF Thinks So!

Kim Kardashian, a reality star turned entrepreneur, could soon be a poltician.

The 39-year-old media personality has gained a big chunk of her millions thanks to her family's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashian." She also managed to sustain her multi-millionaire status through her cosmetic line KKW Beauty and shape-enhancing undergarments SKIMS.

For the Kardashian star though, it is never too late to start anything in her life, as she is currently studying to become a criminal justice lawyer and plans to take her bar exams in 2022.

Moreover, the Hollywood socialite has already began her four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm under the supervision of lawyers Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson of #cut50.

Kim Kardashian to Be the Next POTUS?

With Kim's desire to become a lawyer, it might be the chance for the reality star to step up her game and become the first female U.S. president.

As cited by news outlet Toofab, Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban a.k.a Foodgod believes that Kim K can win the most powerful position in the White House.

"I really see it happening. I think she could be the first woman president," Cheban said.

The entrepreneur and former publicist also claimed that Kim might be better than former U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton.

"Sorry Hillary, it did not work," Foodgod added. "She's much more personable than Hillary."

Moreover, if given the chance that his BFF will be the next president, Cheban is "100 percent" eyeing to be in Kim's cabinet.

"If Kim runs for President, I'm gonna be in the White House, making sure all the food is good for everybody around the world," he affirmed. "It's gonna be like Foodgod desserts everywhere. Everybody needs a little Foodgod in their life."

Foodgod recalled his position during his college days and mentioned the possible contribution he can make to the future administration.

"Same as I had a spot in my fraternity, I was the Social Chair," Foodgod furthered. "I would definitely love to have a spot in the cabinet. I would definitely make a difference because I'm very fast and I'm very smart with anything like that out there.I would love to do that if that ever, ever happened. But we have a lot of years so I can get my wisdom, you know?"

Since the 2020 U.S. election has already been set, it is already a little too late for the Hollywood star. However, Foodgod thinks that the next presidential election, which will happen in 2024, would be perfect for Kim K.

"I think obviously it's not going to happen now. Definitely a little bit further. I think it's going to happen," he pointed out.

The 59th quadrennial presidential election was scheduled on November 3, Tuesday. Leading the presidential race is former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Yeezy founder and Kim's husband, Kanye West have, also expressed his desire to run for the top spot seat. However Foodgod thinks Kanye should be in the VP position.

"Uh, I don't know about that combination," he admitted.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles