Winona Ryder Backs Johnny Depp Against Amber Heard’s Accusations -- 'It's Impossible to Believe!

The whirlwind romance of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has drawn significant media attention after the pair filed for a divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Although it has been four years since their messy breakup, Heard and Depp's public legal battle seems to never end as it has been going on for years.

It came after Heard filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband and accused him of domestic violence, an allegation that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has consistently denied.

According to Heard, his ex-husband was "verbally and physically abusive" of her.

The "Aquaman" star also detailed how she was abused by Depp, "which has included angry hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults" to her whenever she "questioned his authority or disagreed with him."

Apart from her claims, many personalities have been involved in their legal case, including "172 Hours" star James Franco and Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Winona Ryder Backs Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe winner receives moral and legal support from his ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryder.

Ryder has submitted a declaration in defense of Depp against his ex-wife.

In the documents acquired by The Blast, the "Stranger Things" actress felt "extremely upset" and stated that "it is impossible to believe" that Depp will commit such misconduct, especially with Heard's accusation of domestic violence.

To recall, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the 33-year-old actress last March 2019.

The lawsuit stated that Heard's allegation was part of an "elaborate hoax" to "advance her career." He also accused his ex-wife of "spending time in a new relationship" with her former boyfriend, Elon Musk, during their marriage.

The actor also made a counter-claim and revealed that he was the one physically abused by the actress during their 15-month marriage.

In Ryder's opening declaration, she recalled her 4-year relationship with Depp and mentioned that it is "one of the most significant relationships" in her life.

The actress added that she knew Depp from a different perspective, which is why she was completely "shocked" and "confused" with Heard's accusations.

"I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations," Winona said.

Depp Not Violent

The Academy Award and BAFTA nominee also claimed that she never witnessed Depp being abusive to anyone, so she does not believe that he is a violent person.

"He was never, never violent towards me," Ryder mentioned. "He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. "

Ryder stated that Depp was "a really good man" and described him as "an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy" who was protective of her and the people that he truly loves.

Heard and Depp married in February 2015 and after 15 months, she filed a divorce in May 2016.

Their divorce was finalized in 2017, reaching a settlement which includes the dismissal of the restraining order and Depp paying her $7 million that she donated to charity.

