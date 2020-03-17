Meghan Markle Changing Prince Harry for the Worse; Divorce a Possibility?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now counting down the day until they officially step down as senior members of the royal family. As they are a few days away from the independent life that they are dreaming of, Meghan's estranged brother opened up about how he feels with his sister's decision.

In an interview with Express, Thomas Markle Jr. said that he hopes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay together forever, but he voiced out his fears of a possible divorce when things went south for the couple.

Tom Jr. said that he thinks Prince Harry has changed over the short period of time that he has been married to Meghan.

"I hope they are madly in love, but Harry has changed quite a bit," Tom Jr said, adding that the change is done to suit what the 38-year-old Duchess wants.

"I haven't seen a picture of Harry smiling in God knows how long. But before he was with Meghan, he was smiling all the time," he added.

When the falling out happens between the Sussexes, Tom Jr said he is afraid Meghan will not have a family to run to.

"When it is all done and said and over with if it does go south. She is going to turn to her family and probably not be welcomed with very many open arms," Tom Jr. added.

Meghan's 54-year-old brother also believed that 'Megxit' is brought by Meghan's attitude of not wanting to be told what to do and her eagerness to be in the center of attention.

Tom Jr. also expressed that he could not understand Meghan's decision to cut ties with the royal family.

"You are giving up thousands of years of tradition and an amazing lifestyle," he added.

Thomas Markle's Dying Wish

During the emotional interview at his mother's house in New Mexico, Tom also revealed that their father's only dying wish is to make peace with Meghan and finally meet his youngest grandson.

"My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life," Meg's half-brother said.

Tom Jr. suggested Meghan to step down from the pedestal and reach out to their father. He said that Meghan owes the Markle family's patriarch a lot since the man dedicated his whole life to Meghan.

"Call your daddy. Seriously he has only got a few good years left," Tom Jr said.

Since Meghan joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, the former "Suits" actress has not spoken to her father or half-siblings. Royal experts claimed that the Duchess will only make amends with her estranged siblings and father when they stop making money out of press interviews and staged paparazzi photos.

Meghan and Harry just wrapped up their final royal engagements in the United Kingdom and will be officially stepping down as senior royals on March 31st. They will be given a 12-month transition period to make sure all details of their exit is beneficial to all parties involved.

