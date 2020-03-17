[VIDEO] Reese Witherspoon Reveals Funny Moment When She Bacame BFFs with Beyoncé

Reese Witherspoon has reached a whole new level of "awesomeness" when she publicly announced that she's best friends with music icon Beyonce.

During her appearance with the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 43-year-old actress jokingly bragged about her tight relationship with the Carters, most especially with Queen B.

The "Legally Blonde" star recalled her experience at the 2020 Golden Globes when she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for champagne.



"Well, I just noticed that they were having champagne and we had, um, run out of the water at our table," she recalled. "So I was thirsty and so was [Jennifer] Aniston, who was sitting next to me. And I was like, 'Well, JAY-Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne.'"

"He was like, 'Yeah, do you want some champagne?' I was like, 'Yes, I do.' Because clearly, he brings the good stuff," Reese also added.

Following this, her fellow actress and the "Just Go With It" star posted a selfie via her Instagram Story and shared how Reese casually asked the multi-billionaire rapper for a drink.

The hip-hop artist turned entrepreneur was generous enough to send a whole case of champagne to Reese.

Ellen, on the other hand, bragged about receiving the same present from Jay-Z.

"Yes, he sent me a case too. Don't act like you're the special one," the host joked.

The discussion went on as the two showed off how they are acquainted with the power couple.

When Ellen claimed that Beyoncé had also sent her clothes from her Ivy Park collection, Reese replied and said: "No, no, no she sent me clothes and I said 'I think Ellen might like these', so she sent you clothes," the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress joked.

"Because Beyonce and I are really good friends. In fact, some might say best friends."

Reese face Her Fears

The interview with Ellen continues as she discussed her November 2019 Vogue cover where she posed with a snake while wearing a Yves Saint Laurent dress and Bulgari earrings.

Although she pulled it off perfectly, Reese revealed that she was not relaxed during the shoot and, in fact, she was screaming the whole time.

Reese Jumps the Bandwagon of Millenial Kids

The mom of three joined the TikTok craze when she shared that her 16-year-old son, Deacon has been teaching her how to do the popular dance "the Whoa."

"He's taught me a lot, my teenager," she gushed while answering Ellen's question. "Has he?" "He has!" she continued.

The dance craze became popular among teenage kids which have been linked back to the Texas hip-hop scene.

"The Morning Show" star even challenged Ellen to do the dance craze.

It came after Reese's Instagram post went viral where she was seen doing the hit dance moves with Decon.

Aside from their mother-son bonding, the Academy Award winner also praised his son's driving skills and quipped that he is better than her.

Reese revealed that she easily gets distracted while driving because of dogs to the point where she stops and pets the animals.

