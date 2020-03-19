Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Insincere' Coronavirus Plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to continue serving the people during the last few days of their lives as senior members of the royal family. However, netizens slammed the two for sending such an insincere message amid the coronavirus crisis.

Through their Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan turned themselves into light and hope for the people who are panicking due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

They went on and acknowledged those people on the frontline and at home who need help as they work non-stop to fight the crisis which the world is experiencing right now.

The Sussexes added that they are willing to "step up" in helping those individuals, though they previously reported that they remain on lockdown in Canada.

According to the royal couple, they will be sharing reliable and accurate news that informs the public about safe and healthy practices they can do.

Prince Harry and Meghan also promised to learn more about the measures to protect each other, as they work with the organizations to support both the people's mental and emotional states.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up," the Sussexes stated, referring to their plans to build a "digital neighborhood that feels safe" for everyone.

Insincere Royals?

The post, which already has more than 271,000 likes, led to massive criticisms again instead of support due to their insincere plans.

One of the top commenters said, "What is the actual ground level contribution from you both? Forget Harry... Meghan, I need to see actual, tangible contribution from you. Not just words."

Most Instagram users also called them out for going beyond the line again by trying to share pieces of advice that the experts will surely be providing them.

This move, according to the netizens, seemed to be another bait so that people could acknowledge them despite not being qualified or entitled to do such thing.

"A testament to human spirit would have been for you to send your British security detail home so they could be with their families at this uncertain time," another user wrote.

Another person pointed out how they do not need Prince Harry and Meghan's news articles. Instead, the people need the funds -- and the millions of it were already sent to their pockets to cover their security expenses.

Aside from the lengthy caption, the words typed on the Instagram picture also caught people's attention, as it appeared to have jumbled words, causing more people to call them an insincere and fake couple.

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit," the Instagram photo showed.

While it is still unclear what they meant and what they truly wanted to say on that statement, it was still not enough for people to trust them again, most especially when they are already leaving for good by the end of this month.

