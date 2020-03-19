RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr. 'Ironman' Only Returning to MCU If THIS Character Comes Back

Will Marvel grant Robert Downey Jr.'s wish so that the fans can see Iron Man on the big screen once again?

RDJ never received an Oscar nomination for his last role in Avengers: Endgame. But still, his fans have been wanting to see him again even though his character, Iron Man, has already died.

However, There are rumors that he will only continue his legacy on the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Marvel Studios brings back Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

According to a report by We Got This Covered, RDJ wants her to act with him again since he believes that Iron Man's existence became possible because of her. Apparently, Mr. Stark fought for her in numerous MCU movies in the past.

Contrary to what RDJ allegedly wants, the 47-year-old actress already said that she thinks that her days with the MCU are done -- though the studio remains hopeful that they can still work with her on something soon.

It is still unclear if they would appear together again once they return, but they are expected to be seen again in the "Ironheart" -- a TV show which reportedly will be released on Disney Plus.

"Ironheart" To Open Doors For Iron Man?

It has also been reported that since Disney wants to stream the series starring Riri Williams' Ironheart (the teenage genius who continues Tony's legacy in the comics), it is possible that RDJ will star in a series next time instead on a movie.

It has not been confirmed whether the fans would see him in flesh, but RDJ is surely making a comeback by doing a voiceover capacity as his suit's AI -- like Paul Bettany's JARVIS.

Despite all these rumors, RDJ already told Digital Spy before that he was retired from the MCU.

"We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There's something very sobering about it," he said. "I'm glad [Chris Evans] and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys."

What Makes RDJ Busy Right Now?

He might have taken a long break from the MCU ever since his character died in the Endgame, but RDJ still became busy with a lot of projects last year.

For instance, in the search for his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people speculated that he will play a role in the solo "Black Widow" film, albeit in AI form.

Downey also finished recording the lines for a Disney Plus episode of What If...? series which is set to come to the streaming site next year.

While waiting for his possible comeback, the actor also gave his time to play the main character in the film "Dolittle" where he reunited with the 23-year-old "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor Tom Holland.

Aside from Paltrow, the actor also wants to work with the friendly neighborhood again in the MCU.

READ MORE: 5 Best Movies About Virus Outbreak to Watch Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles