Royal Heartbreak: Princess Beatrice's Wedding Massively Affected by Coronavirus

The current pace of coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has rapidly increased and soared to 273 positive cases while death tolls doubled in just 24 hours.

With this, Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her upcoming wedding due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Royal Wedding Postponed?

The Buckingham Palace announced that the royal wedding was put on hold following the government's advice.

"Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

"In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements. They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place."

Interestingly though, it was highlighted that the couple "will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place." This means, however, that only a few family and friends would be able to attend the wedding.

Princess Beatrice "Very Sad"

Following this, a friend of the Princess of York told The Sun that she felt "very sad" about the decision to postpone her wedding; however, she realized that there was "no alternative" to moving the event to next year for the safety of all guests.

Princess Beatrice and her property tycoon fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement last September and were set to officially tie the knot on May 29.

Furthermore, the royal wedding was scheduled to take place at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace while the reception would be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of York's wedding is said to be the latest royal event to be canceled after Buckingham Palace garden parties were put on hold.

Her Majesty the Queen also canceled several diary events scheduled over the coming weeks "as a sensible precaution" and has reportedly moved to Windsor Castle and expected to stay beyond the Easter period.

One of the Queen's major events is the annual Maundy Thursday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 9.

Royal Member Takes Precaution

To take precautionary measures amid the outbreak, Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, will be switching to virtual learning after Thomas's Battersea announced that they will be transitioning to "remote learning."

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was reported that the couple is undergoing self-isolation at their home in Vancouver Island mansion in Canada after rounding up their last official royal duties in London.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Meghan urged their staff to take extreme precautions and requires "everyone on their team to wear latex gloves at all times and to follow a strict hygiene protocol."

The source also claimed only selected are allowed to interact with the Sussexes and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

