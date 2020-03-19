LOOK! Chrissy Teigen Savagely Responds to Ivanka Trump About Coronavirus Test

Known for her outspoken personality, TV host Chrissy Teigen slammed Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump for her "out of touch" post amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It came after the White House adviser posted a series of throwback snaps with her daughter Arabella and son Joseph while doing an indoor campout.

"Staying home today with kids?‬ ‪Plan a living room camp out! ‬Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms or a rolling rack to create a tent. Plan a menu together and 'pack' sandwiches, salads ... whatever you enjoy. (S' mores optional, but recommended!)," Ivanka wrote on her Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen's Sarcastic Response to Ivanka Trump's Post

The photo gained over 250,000 likes; however, the public including John Legend's wife was not impressed with her "tone deaf" post.

"After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests," Teigen said, referring to lack of supplies for coronavirus testing kits despite Donald Trump's announcement regarding adequate supply testing kits in America.

after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

The mom of two followed up her tweet with multiple emojis and a post saying: "Also that's a clothing rack but yeah America only understands "taped together brooms."

Aside from Teigen, angry parents also lambasted Ivanka for her insensitive message.

One user wrote: "Pretty out [of] touch.. Real world parents are juggling work, maybe going to work sick bc they don't have paid leave or laid off. Juggling child care from school closures & struggling to afford groceries & pay rent."

It came after major companies have announced laying off their employees due to the crisis.

The Presidential daughter is currently under self-quarantine after being in contact with an Australian official who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as for the Legends, they spent their quarantine days more productively.

The couple promised their followers to do an Instagram Live concert to entertain their fans during this "self-isolation" season.

Teigen was seen wearing a wrapped towel and a turban while their three-year-old daughter Luna joined them and asked his dad to play the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

Teigen Subject of Donald Trump's Twitter Rant

In another news related to the model-turned-author, it was reported that both Trump and Teigen shared their indifferences after the former posted a rant calling John Legend a "boring singer" and Chrissy being "filthy-mouthed wife."

"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy-mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed," the US President tweeted.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host immediately responded: "Lol what a p*ssy a** b*tch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."

In her previous interview with the "Ellen Degeneres Show," the 34-year-old TV personality recalled that someone sent her a screenshot of Trump's post.

Upon reading the message, the couple went completely shocked and admitted that they felt weird and angry at the same time. However, it resulted in addressing the Tweet in a comedic way.

"Should I say this? Should I say this?' 'No.' 'Should I should say this? 'No. It has to be funnier.' 'No, because we're mad," Teigen continued.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles