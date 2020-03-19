'Friends' In Trouble? Reunion Special Postponed Amid Big Issue

The one when the reunion special was pushed back.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic experienced all over the world, fans of the hit 90s sitcom "Friends" might have to wait a little longer for the much-awaited reunion special.

According to reports, the filming of the unscripted episode is scheduled this coming 22nd to 23rd of March. However, due to the current health crisis, the production will be delayed until further notice.

The production team is supposed to film the reunion special at the show's iconic studio at Warner Bro. Studio's Stage 24 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that there is no rescheduled filming date yet, as it is also unclear if any program will resume production soon. Just like the production of a day-time program and late-night talk shows, the "Friends" reunion is also expected to have hundreds of live audiences in the set.

In cooperation with the government and health sectors to practice social distancing, live shows with the audience seated beside each other will be prohibited. While it is not sure when this global pandemic will end and when the reunion special will be filmed, there is still a chance for it to be ready before the new streaming service HBO Max is launched in May 2020.

As of writing, there are now 8,700 COVID-19 cases in the United States of America, leading Los Angeles to implement a lockdown until March 31st. It means all recreation places like theaters, malls, gyms, and clubs will be temporarily closed to avoid getting crowded and eventually spreading the deadly virus.

HBO Max and Warner Bros have yet to comment or release an official statement regarding the said production delay.

Unscripted Reunion Special

It was only a month ago when the TV execs gave the "Friends" reunion special the green light. On February 22, the six original casts composed of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all took to Instagram to post the same promotional photo with a caption saying: "It's happening."

Later that day, HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed that the reunion would finally happen.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together-we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," Kevin said in a statement.

Since the cast signed for an unscripted episode, it means that instead of getting a continuation story, a revival, or reboot of the show, fans will see the six original pals getting back together to chat about their 25-year-old show, like a talk-show style.

The special episode will feature not only the six original "Friends" in the original and iconic set but also the series' original creators such as David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

The phenomenal sit-com ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and got introduced to the younger generation when it debuted on streaming giant Netflix in 2015.

