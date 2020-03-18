Britney Spears Claps Back At Online Trolls! "Mean Comments Really Hurt My Feelings"

Nowadays, celebrities, actors, singers, performers, and sports icon uses social media to keep in touch with their supporters. It is room to give their fans a glimpse of their private life away from the spotlight. Celebrities also use this platform as a medium to influence people to do good.

Britney Spears' 23.6 million Instagram followers sure knows how the legendary singer is utilizing her social media account to keep her fans updated on her activities. The 38-year-old pop icon is fond of posting photos of herself, motivational quotes, and workout routine videos to keep in touch with her fans.

But just like the rest of the celebrities in the social media world, Britney is no exemption from cyberbullies and trolls, who spend most of their time behind the screen and spreading negative vibes online.

On Tuesday, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" hitmaker paused her weekly dose of selfies and workout routine videos to take a moment and clap back at bullies who had nothing to do but criticize her posts.

In a lengthy Instagram rant, the singer called out her haters and telling them to stop the negative comments.

Britney particularly addressed those social media users who are criticizing her for uploading the same picture over and over again.

"I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts .... saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," Britney wrote alongside another quote.

The pop icon explained that she posts the photo with similar background and outfit numerous times simply because she is excited to share it with her followers.

"I've never owned a white bathing suit before, and I simply liked the red background!!!!" Britney added.

The "Toxic" singer confessed that the hate comments all over her Instagram posts are already affecting her.

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feeling. You really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know. This goes for bullying anyone really," Britney explained.

The pop star also encouraged her followers to be nice with one another, especially during "hard times" like this -- probably pertaining to the global health crisis experienced worldwide due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Britney also apologized to the people who felt offended with her previous post about horses, which is now deleted on her Instagram account.

"I am truly sorry if I offended anyone," Britney said.

In the end, the pop icon still sends much love to her followers and encouraged them to see things that brighter things that bring happiness to the people amid the world's current situation.

"I love you all .... stay safe .... and be nice!" she added.

It is not the first time that Britney Spears claps back at internet trolls. It could be recalled that in December 2019, she also appealed to her followers to stop sharing mean comments about her.

The singer revealed how fed up she is with online trolls and told them to hit the unfollow button if they do not like a post or the person using the account.

