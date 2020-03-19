Prince Harry May Leave Meghan Markle And Return To Senior Role, Experts Say

Even the royals cannot escape the threat of the coronavirus. Amid the global health crisss, Prince Harry might have to step up for Prince Charles and the Queen as the two are set to go into isolation.

Experts claimed that if things get worse, the Duke of Sussex will have to go back to the U.K. as a senior member of the royal family.

Protecting The Most Vulnerable

Prince Harry just got back in Canada to be with his wife Meghan Markle and son Prince Archie. The three are currently in voluntary isolation following the protocol the Canadian government has placed amid the threats of the coronavirus.

However, the world health crisis seems to be affecting the royal family in more ways than one could imagine. On Thursday, the Queen was seen leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle with her Dorgi on her lap. Though she usually spends the Easter Holiday in Windsor, she traveled earlier than usual to spend some time in self-isolation.

The Queen will be joined by her husband Prince Philip, who was transported from Wood Farm in Sandringham via helicopter.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, announced earlier this week that people who are 70 and older must practice self-isolation, whether they have exposure or lack the symptoms. This is the country's way of protecting people who are considered the most vulnerable in the community.

The practice of self-isolation and quarantine is intended to protect those who are at higher risk of contracting the disease. Doing so will also help the government keep the number of patients with the coronavirus at a minimum.

The Prince of Wales is 71 years old while his mother, the Queen, is 93. Both of them are within the age group considered as high risk, which is why the Duke of Sussex might be asked to come back to perform the duties of a senior member of the royal family.

While his brother Prince William, second heir to the throne, might become the face of monarchy amid the coronavirus scare, Prince Harry will play an important role in saving the monarchy. The royal family needs all the help they could get from its able members.

End Of A Fairytale Romance

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne told FEMAIL: "It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as a placeholder for the Queen. After all, the monarchy needs to have a "physical presence." However, Cawthorne added that the help of Prince Harry at this time would truly be significant.

Cawthorne, author of 'Call me Diana; Princess Diana on Herself," emphasized that while Prince William is the face of monarchy during this time, Prince Harry will play a vital role from within.

While the two highest members of the royal family are put in isolation for their own safety, the Palace will have to ask Prince Harry back.

"I'm sure he would be delighted to be back and help the family out. He would do anything to protect his father and his beloved grandmother, the Queen," he said.

There is nothing like a family who can help ease the worries at this difficult time.

But how will this epidemic and his possible return to the U.K. affect his relationship with Meghan? They are currently in isolation in Canada. Will Meghan be willing to come back to the U.K. with Prince Harry?

From all the whining she did about the pressures of being a royal, experts said that Meghan might rather stay behind. Will it be the end of their royal fairytale?

When it all comes down to a decision, Prince Harry will surely put his family first.

