Royal Shock! UK Tabloids Tried To Ruin Meghan Markle's Reputation With THIS!

Ever since the news broke that Prince Harry is dating a Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle has instantly become the apple of the eye of British tabloids. Photos and stories about Meghan's identity, family background, and entertainment career are spread all over the news outlets.

Knowing that Meghan could end up as Prince Harry's wife in the future, tabloids made sure to create an interesting back story, especially her colorful dating life. One of the names that were mentioned to be part of the former "Suits" actress' dating history is actor Simon Rex.

According to reports, Meghan and Simon met in 2005 while working on a short-lived TV series called "Cuts." The show followed the story and challenges by employees from a fictional family-run barbershop in Baltimore.

The Sun reported that Simon is one of Meghan's former suitors before meeting Prince Harry. According to the report, Simon almost ruined his chance at dating Meghan when the actress found out about his past as an adult film star.

A few years after dragging his names on dating speculations, the 45-year-old actor finally broke his silence and spilled the tea about the real score between him and Meghan.

During a recent episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, the former MTV VJ revealed British tabloids were incorrect when they labeled him as one of her ex-boyfriends as they only hang out as friends.

"It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it," Simon explained.

"Nothing happened. We never even kissed."

Simon's Bombshell Revelation

The "Scary Movie 3" actor also made a shocking revelation, not about Meghan, but how British tabloids desperately offered him money in exchange for exaggerating his dating story with Meghan.

According to Simon, several U.K. news outlets, which he refused to name, tried to bribe him a whopping $70,000 to make up stories about his relationship with the now Duchess of Sussex.

"When that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up," Simon revealed.

But instead of "milking" his history with the actress, Simon said he did not accept the offer because it does not feel right.

"I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel right lying and f-king up the royal f-king family," he added.

Meghan's Turning Point

Before dropping their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed legal action against several British news outlets for allegedly placing both of them under "intense scrutiny."

In a heartfelt statement, Prince Harry defended his wife against the bullying she experienced the minute she marries into the royal family.

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," Harry said in a statement in October 2019.

