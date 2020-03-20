Attention Seeker! Sam Smith Lambasted After Quarantine Meltdown

Some of the world's busiest cities have imposed a lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the globe. This includes New York, Los Angeles, and London. Countries like China, Italy, Spain, and France have all introduced the said emergency protocol to contain the spread of the virus.

As a result, millions of people have stayed indoors and undergone self-isolation. Hollywood celebrities used their social media platform to encourage fans to participate in the government's protocol.

Musicians such as John Legend, Keith Urban, Pink, and Chris Martin, on the other hand, did live-stream free concerts from home to entertain the fans amid the community lockdown.

Sam Smith and His "Quarantine Meltdown"

Four-time Grammy Award winner Sam Smith took to Instagram his thoughts about the health official's order about self-isolation.



"Stages of a quarantine meltdown," Smith wrote while he shared a series of snaps sporting a slightly bothered expression to devastating emotion.

The post has gained more than 400,000 likes; however, one TV personality was unimpressed by Smith's action.

Piers Morgan Criticized Sam Smith for Insensitive Posts

British broadcaster, journalist, writer, and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan slammed the 27-year-old singer and called the artist "celebrity attention-seeking."

The 54-year-old host took to Twitter to voice out his dismay towards Smith.

"FFS. I can't take any more of this celebrity attention-seeking bullsh*t," Morgan said. "Get a grip, the lot of you.

"This is a war, not an Instagram story op."

Hollywood Celebrities Get Backlash

A number of A-listers were also criticized for their "tone-deaf" comments amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens recently became the public's target after posting an Instagram video in which she was explaining that deaths are "terrible but ... inevitable."

"It's a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable?" the Disney alum mentioned.

After receiving a massive backlash from the netizens, the "High School Musical" star immediately apologized and said she was "so sorry" for the way she has "offended anyone and everyone."

Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen was also lambasted by netizens after her "tone-deaf" remarks about ordering soup across the country in the middle of a health crisis.

"This is not an ad but if you're holed up at home, ordering America's best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!" Teigen wrote, "Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself."

John Legend's wife quickly expressed her sincere apology and admitted that it was an insensitive comment.

Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow also became the center of controversy after posting a selfie of her $450 skirt and a $425 pair of sneakers using her company's Instagram account.

The company immediately took down the post and replaced it with wellness and health-related content.

