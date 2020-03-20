Royal Family Shuts Down Rumors That Prince Philip Is Dead -- 'He's Good!'

Rumors concerning Prince Philip's health have swept the internet in the past few days, as many have been worried about his status considering the effect of coronavirus pandemic to the elderly people.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), persons age 60 and up are highly susceptible to contracting the virus. The health institute points out that "older adults" and people with severe chronic illness are more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19.

Prince Philip Is Alive And "Absolutely Fine"

With this, scandalous reports say that Queen Elizabeth's husband has passed away. A Buckingham Palace source has since hit back and confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh is alive and well.

Gareth Davies from The Telegraph also added: "Source close to Buckingham Palace tells me he's absolutely fine. I don't know what would possess someone to start a lie like that but stop. It's weird and incites panic. We don't need that right now."

The 98-year-old duke has been trending in different social media platforms over a couple of days, with speculations saying that the Queen's husband passed away last week.

Reunited with Queen Elizabeth II

Following this, multiple news agencies have reported that Prince Philip was flown from his residence in Sandringham estate going to Windsor Castle via helicopter.

The royal agreed to undergo self-isolation in Berkshire despite reports claiming that he will remain in his Sandringham home.

Queen Elizabeth II was also transferred from Buckingham Palace to her Windsor residence earlier this week together with her dorgis (cross-breed corgis).

This will be the first time that the royal couple will be together since February when the 93-year-old head of the monarchy returned to royal duties from her Christmas break.

Prince Philip was last seen publicly in December 2019 when he was photographed leaving the King Edward VII hospital in west London after receiving treatment from his "pre-existing condition."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Self-Isolating" in Canada

Other members of the royal family have taken their part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken extreme measures to protect their household from the outbreak. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ordered their staff to wear latex gloves at all times and to comply with a strict hygiene protocol.

A source also claimed that "only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum."

With Prince Harry starting his new life in their rented Vancouver Island Mansion in Canada together with their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, and wife, it was reported that the 35-year-old duke felt "helpless and concerned" after leaving her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K.

Princess Beatrice's Wedding Was Forced to Cancel

Another royal member who was affected by the pandemic is Princess Beatrice, whose upcoming wedding with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be delayed.

The royal wedding was forced to be delayed due to the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in London.

The Princess of York's wedding was initially scheduled on May 29 and would take place at Chapel Royal in St James' Palace following the reception at the Buckingham Palace Gardens.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles