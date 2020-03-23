Royal Shame: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT Welcome To Return To U.K. [POLL]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got slapped with the fact that they are not welcome and needed in the U.K. anymore.

On March 20, Express.co.uk launched a poll wherein they asked their readers whether Meghan and Prince Harry should return to the U.K. to be with the royal family amid the coronavirus pandemic or not.

Around 6,396 readers participated in the poll, of which 88 percent (5,575 people) said "no." Meanwhile, the remaining 11 percent (711 people) and one percent (110) responded "yes" and "don't know," respectively.

The poll came after talks about the royal family seeking for a placeholder due to the virus outbreak emerged.

The poll also served as a response to royal expert Nigel Hawthorne, who claimed that the Duke of Sussex could replace Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles during these hard times since the two royals will likely be recommended to isolate and do self-quarantine due to their age.

According to the author of "Call Me Diana," Prince William should be the one to step up amid this on-going widespread crisis.

However, if ever Kate Middleton gets pregnant, someone else has to replace him again since a "physical presence" of a member of the royal family is what people need the most right now.

If this scenario comes, Hawthorne added that the Buckingham Palace would have to "be on bended knee" before they could ask Prince Harry to replace his brother.

Currently, the Duke of Sussex is the most ideal member since the next royals in the succession -- Prince George (the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- obviously cannot handle such crisis.

However, the royal expert did not share the same sentiments with the royal watchers and the people of Britain.

What Did The People Say

After the poll ended, most people just proved that the Sussexes would not be welcomed back in the U.K any more.

"No! Absolutely not. They chose to leave and the Royal Family and the country can manage without them," one participant wrote, which got seconded by another user who said that Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer needed and wanted.

Another user stated, "There is a well-known quote which suits their situation which states as you make your bed, so you must lie on it."

Meanwhile, most users brought up the problem once again and pointed out how much they do not deserve to face Queen Elizabeth II and her people since Prince Harry and Meghan only caused endless heartaches.

While they got showered with criticisms once more, some people stood by the Sussexes again and defended the royal couple.

One Sussex supporter said that Prince Harry can always come back to assist Prince William and the whole royal family even without his wife's approval.

Prince Harry and Meghan will officially leave their positions as senior royal members on March 31, 2020, after they served the monarchy during the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey last March 9.

