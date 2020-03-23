The Real Reason Why Miley Cyrus Gave Up The Church -- REVEALED!

Miley Cyrus' new online talk show turned into a confession venue where she revealed the real reason why she left her church in the past.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miley launched her new quarantine online show called "Bright Minded: Live With Miley", and Hailey Bieber became her fifth guest.

It was all chit-chats not until the 27-year-old "Party In The U.S.A" singer started a very serious conversation about how she faced a hard time dealing with her faith and how she abandoned her church because of its treatment to gay people.

Miley has been so open about her queer sexuality -- being a pansexual -- that even her marriage to her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, did not erase her identity.

"I was also brought up in the church in Tennessee at a time in the '90s, so it was a less accepting time with all that," Miley revealed. She added that her church did not accept her gay friends in school, and it made her leave the church.

The "Hannah Montana" star divulged that they sent their pals to conversion therapies -- a practice that aims to change a person's sexual preference to heterosexual -- which caused her to have a hard time in finding out her sexuality, too.

"So, I think you now telling me that I'm allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality," Miley revealed, referring to her then-vanishing faith.

The singer came out as pansexual in October 2016 in an interview with Variety after years of being unsure of who she really is.

"I never related to loving being a girl. And then, being a boy didn't sound fun to me. I think the LGBTQ alphabet could continue forever. But there's a 'P' that should happen, for 'pansexual,'" Cyrus added.

Hailey's Two Cents

Just like Miley, Justin Bieber's wife had a tough time establishing her relationship with religion, too. And she chose to finally open up in the online talk show.

According to Hailey, she was already an adult when she finally found the perfect belief that "suited her needs." She said that since she was already grown up when she sought for God, it somehow felt like an accomplishment when she personally set her footing with faith and church.

The 23-year-old model said, "I've found a church community that works for me where I feel supported and loved and accepted."

In response to what Miley said, Hailey told her that everything is just about Miley's journey between herself and God; not her journey and other people's journey.

The supermodel continued and tried to lift her mood by making her realize that everything should be between Miley and God only.

"I've always had a hard time with church making people feel excluded and not accepted and they can't be a part of it because of what they believe in and who they love," Hailey said.

In the end, the "Don't Call Me Angel" singer took her time and also shared about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks which ultimately affected her concerts and schedules last time.

