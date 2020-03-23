Official Commoner: Meghan Markle's 'Royal' Titles Erased!

Smart Works, a London-based charity that Meghan Markle is a patronage of, has removed all mention of "HRH" or "Royal" on the title of the Duchess of Sussex on their website.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry no longer have their royal titles.

The former "Suits" actress is a patron of the charity and has unveiled a fashion capsule collection last September to help unemployed women find work with the help of coaching tips, as well as professional outfits to be used for job interviews.

The charity recently altered the wording to reflect the new title on their website, according to People Magazine. It previously referred to Meghan as "Our Royal Patron," but now it simply says, "The Duchess of Sussex."

A page is also changed from "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex," to "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex."

Amid the changes, Meghan will continue to act as patron of the charity.

No other charities that the former actress is a patron of have removed her HRH title from their website, but changes will most likely take into effect soon since Megxit becomes official on March 31.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's website and Instagram account, "Sussex Royal," are still active. However, they are expected to give up their Royal Sussex name and unveil the next chapter in their lives through their Instagram page on April 1.

When the new rules go into effect, Prince William's younger brother will be called Harry, The Duke of Sussex, while his wife will be Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will stop using the term "royal" after heated discussions with Buckingham Palace.

At that time, the parents-of-one released a statement commenting and slamming Queen Elizabeth II's decision, saying, "While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the UK government rules surrounding the use of the word "royal," it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

Though many have speculated that there is bad blood among members of the royal family after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit, People Magazine reported that Her Majesty still considers the couple and their son Archie to be much-loved members of the royal family.

Simon Perry, People Mag's royal correspondent, said that a family friend told him their family runs deep and that "there is an element of working things through."

Also, the friend pointed out that the former B-list star and the British prince were personally invited by the Queen to church two Sundays ago, as a sign of her support for them.

An insider close to the royal family told the news portal that while Meghan and Prince Harry were initially hurt by the negotiations involving their new duties and roles, but the royal family has tried to make this as "collaborative and kind and as loving as possible" as the couple goes on their new journey.

The insider said that everybody in the family is reassured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be abandoning anyone.

