Celebrity Covidiots: 5 Stars Called' Stupid,' and 'Insensitive' For Ignorant Coronavirus Comments

In the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems not everyone has got their eyes on helping. In fact, some famous Hollywood celebrities have got something to say about the virus, but they turn out to be uncalled for.

These stars are biting their tongues after giving unnecessary comments about the epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives all over the world.

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus is growing by the minute. And though there are small victories of people recovering from it, multiple television and film productions have been derailed which caused thousands of people to lose their jobs in this difficult time.

And because the future remains uncertain at this time, celebrities who could not seem to get the severity of the situation have been slammed and asked to simply keep their mouths shut and just help.

Gwyneth Paltrow

One of the first stars to be called out was Gwyneth Paltrow. The "Goop" founder posted a selfie on the company's Instagram account sporting a $450 skirt and a pair of sneakers for $425.

An Instagram user left a comment saying, "We're in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, y'all think anyone's gonna buy an ugly a--s $450 skirt?"

The company quickly did rescue and deleted the post. They went on to post messages about health and wellness.

Chrissy Teigen

On the other hand, Chrissy Teigen admitted that the post she made about ordering soup while on quarantine was indeed "tone-deaf."

"This is not an ad but if you're holed up at home, ordering America's best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!" the founder of the cookbook wrote. "Currently shipping clam chowder to myself straight from Boston."

When a Twitter user made note of Teigen's boasting about cross-country delivery amid the pandemic, she replied to it saying that she did not mean to make it sound like that.

"It was an innocent tweet. I like soup and it is my way of supporting businesses," Teigen replied.

Scheana Shay

When it seems nothing worse could be spoken about the coronavirus pandemic, here comes the 34-year old "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay who later realized how wrong it was to not live in isolation.

"I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs with friends and not live in fear. Call me 'ignorant' but I'm not gonna stop living," Scheana wrote.

A day later, the young star backtracked and realized she was wrong. She apologized for her insensitive remarks, saying she now has a better understanding of the severity of the pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens

Then came Vanessa Hudgens' remarks about the rising death toll of coronavirus patients. She referred to these deaths as terrible, but she emphasized that they were inevitable, too. She also slammed reports saying that the community quarantine will last until July.

Her 38.4 million followers were able to read her post. The "Highschool Musical" alumna said that some people who left their comments took her post out of context.

To hopefully bring back peace, she posted, "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am at home. Stay inside, y'all!"

Michelle Collins

Perhaps the worst thing to do at this time is to wish anyone ill with the deadly coronavirus. Michelle Collins, a former co-host in the "View," received severe criticism when she tweeted about taking bets on which celebrity would contract the coronavirus first while singling out actress Jameela Jalil.

"Place your bets on who will be the first famous person to get Corona," Collins tweeted.

Although these celebrities seemed to have learned their lesson, it takes a little clap back before they did. A comment turned into a wake-up call is just what everybody needed.

READ MORE: Cardi B Claims NBA Players Are Getting Paid To Say They Have Coronavirus

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles